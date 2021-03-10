When you are able to get Gigabit internet, you might find yourself incredibly excited by all of the possibilities that come along with it. Imagine not worrying about whether your computer is going to suddenly start buffering and you are able to stream as much as you want.

Yet, while Gigabit is wonderful, you will need to make sure that you have the right types of devices that you need. Is your computer capable of handling Gigabit internet speed? What about your computer? This is what you need to know.

What is Gigabit Internet

The first thing to go over is what Gigabit internet is. If your ISP is advertising it, and you are not entirely sure what they are talking about, this is for you. When they say “Gigabit Internet,” they are talking about data transmissions of 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps). This is also equal to 1,000 megabits per second (Mbps).

When you are looking at speeds at that rate, you can expect to not have any trouble downloading or streaming content. You will not see a lot of buffering, because the speeds are so incredibly quick.

More and more ISPs are starting to offer the opinion of Gigabit internet. While you might be leery of the change, just keep in mind that so many companies are starting to use it that there has been a lot of practice behind it.

Before We Look At Your Computer…

Before we look at your computer specifically, you need to make sure that your router is appropriate for Gigabit internet. If your router is in serious need of an upgrade, you can find a list of the best Gigabit routers on Riverstone Networks. This won’t work at all if your router is too old to handle the Gigabit level speeds.

What you need for Gigabit Internet

In order to have Gigabit internet, there are some things that you will need to be looking for specifically. These include:

Router ports are Gigabit ready

Router CPU is Gigabit ready

The network adapter is Gigabit ready

Ethernet port can support Gigabit speeds

Your computer has the latest wireless standards

Looking At Your Computer

Now that we have checked on your router, let’s go over how to see if your computer is able to handle Gigabit internet. You will want to make sure that your computer can handle the 802.11ac WiFi standard and to know what your current network speeds are.

If you have a Windows computer, this is how you can figure that out:

The first thing to do is to View Network Connections, which is located under the Start Menu. You should be in the Network Connections window now. Each of the items that you see here are inside of your computer. You should see a Local Area Connection and Wireless or WiFi. Next, you will want to right click inside of the Network Connections window and then click on View and Details. There will then be a detailed view of all of the important network things, like the name, status, device name, and connectivity. Now you should see under the device name whether the adapter is Gigabit internet capable. Another way this is written is 1,000 Mbps.

Is it Available?

Of course, we mentioned a lot about how to look to make sure that your devices are up to the challenge of Gigabit internet speeds. But, even though ISPs are advertising Gigabit internet all of the time, they are not always prepared to support it when the customers come looking for it.

You should call your ISP and ask if Gigabit internet is an option for your address. If it isn’t, you should ask them when they plan on upgrading to go with modern technology. If you can get the Gigabit speeds, they are really the best type of speeds that you can get.

The other thought here is the type of internet that we are looking at. Fiber is definitely the fastest type of internet around, but it is not as accessible as DSL or cable. This is because fiber internet uses fiber optic cables to move the signal. DSL uses the already-established phone lines and cable uses the already- established cable lines.

Newly available cable technologies use DOCSIS 3.1, which has the ability to provide you with Gigabit internet speeds. But even if the speeds are available, you are likely to pay a premium to get the much-sought after speeds.

What to do if you can’t get it?

If you do not have any ISPs around you that offer Gigabit internet speeds, you will most likely have to wait until something comes up. If you know that your ISP has Gigabit internet in other locations, you can put in a request so you can try to get it too.