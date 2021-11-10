Video games are one of the most exciting ways to pass the time, and over the past few years, they’ve become more popular than ever. Modern video games combine incredible graphics with innovative features, and there’s a world of different games to choose from. As games have gotten better, the industry has grown, and it’s estimated to be worth over $90 billion in 2020.

The big growth of the video game industry is partly thanks to improvements in technology. Modern games consoles, PCs, and even mobile devices are now much more powerful and capable of running high-quality games. Technology has improved gaming in other areas, too, with online play, 4K, cloud gaming, and other technologies helping to make games more accessible and exciting.

Technology has other uses in gaming as well, providing gadgets such as special chairs, controllers, and monitor stands to supposedly make gaming easier. These devices are often touted as helping gamers improve their performance but do they really help? In this article, we look closely at some of the top gaming gadgets.

Gaming Mouse

A gaming mouse is one of the most popular gaming accessories for any PC player. Just like a controller with console play, a gaming mouse is used to control the player’s movement and aim. Combined with the keyboard, it gives the player full control over the game, and movement is a lot more fluid than with the analogue sticks on a controller. You can use them to play a variety of games, including online casino games. When playing casino games, having a high-quality mouse is helpful, as you’ll need it to spin the reels, select your bets, activate bonuses, and navigate through the casino. Some players prefer to play on their mobile, in which case, a mouse isn’t needed. However, if you’re playing at a desktop online casino, a gaming mouse can make a big difference.

But what’s the difference between a standard computer mouse and a gaming mouse? Well, simply put, the gaming mouse offers more buttons and settings to make gameplay smoother and give more control. In addition, many gaming mice are weighted, which makes them more comfortable to use. Most pros use a gaming mouse, although playing with a standard mouse is still possible, just not as comfortable.

Gaming Chair

When playing video games, the vast majority of people sit down, either on their sofa or in a computer chair. Gaming chairs are the latest accessory being marketed to gamers, but how useful are they? Compared to standard office chairs, many are a bit overpriced and are actually less comfortable to use. You can buy a very comfortable office chair without shelling out too much, and it does the same job, helping you sit upright and maintaining your posture. This is a very underrated feature and makes it worth buying.

Some gaming chairs do offer a big advantage, though, with inbuilt speakers and haptic feedback. This might not improve your gaming performance, but it does add to the experience and make it a lot more fun to play. In addition, gaming chairs are still better than sitting on an uncomfortable stool, so if you don’t have a suitable chair, they’re definitely not a bad choice.

Surround Sound Speakers/Headphones

Surround sound speaker systems, and headphones allow you to hear your game in more detail, becoming more immersed in the action. While it’s not necessary to use, they do make it much easier to play, especially when it comes to online games. If you’re playing online, playing a game with a headset on can give you an advantage, as you’ll be able to hear other players around you as well as communicate with your team.

For online games, a headset is definitely best, and most gaming pros use them. However, if you’re just enjoying a single-player game by yourself, surround sound speakers can also be useful, helping you to enjoy the game more and get immersed in the sounds of the game world.