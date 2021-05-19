It is rarely a coincidence that eCommerce sites that have worked hard to tick all of the right boxes required to create a successful site seem to manage to stay one step ahead of their rivals.

There are a number of key components that tend to combine in order to deliver a setup that really works for customers visiting the site.

Using the right payment gateway option is one of those success factors, as the ability to maintain subscriptions, for instance, allows you to maintain an ongoing financial relationship with your customer, without any hassle on their part.

Here is a look at some of the habits that are well worth adopting for your eCommerce site.

The ability to tell a story

One thing that remains constant throughout an evolving world is a love of storytelling.

You will often find that successful eCommerce site owners like to share the story of how they have got to where they are today and why they feel so passionate about giving customers the best possible experience.

If you can find a way to share that enthusiasm people will tend to buy into it.

Find a way to demonstrate your passion for what you are selling

If you walk into a physical retail store you might be greeted by an enthusiastic owner who clearly loves what they do, and that comes across instantly to the customer.

That is more of a challenge in an online setting. This is why you need to find ways to demonstrate how passionate you are about a customer enjoying a positive eCommerce experience.

Never afraid to test the boundaries

Although there is something to be said for not changing a winning formula there are often ways to deliver small improvements and generate higher sales.

Successful eCommerce entrepreneurs regularly test new ideas and challenge assumptions in the pursuit of excellence.

Focus on what the data is telling you

Another common trait amongst successful owners is a virtual obsession with metrics.

If you are serious about growing your online business you need to have an encyclopedic knowledge of the metrics that tell you everything from conversion rates to revenue per visit, and many other telling statistics that you can analyze and use to improve.

It’s all about the customer

Every decision you make has to be for the benefit of the customer.

Savvy site owners understand that if they can find a way to add value to people’s lives in some way they will have found a way to get them to spend money.

Your aim should be to constantly focus on ways to make the customer experience as memorable as possible.

Listen to what they are saying about you

Last but not least, another common factor amongst successful eCommerce site owners is how they are so proactive in seeking feedback from customers on a regular basis.

Talking and engaging with your customers is the most reliable way of finding out what they want and what they don’t like about your business. This feedback is so valuable and allows you to fine-tune your products and services to align with what customers are telling you they want.