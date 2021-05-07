Just 20% of the working day is spent on important tasks, while 80% is wasted on non-essential tasks. Productivity – the art of giving everything at work- can be tricky to achieve, especially with so many distractions: social media, noise, junk mail, meetings, and all sorts of bureaucratic processes.

Bureaucracy does make sense – it allows teams to scale tasks, direct actions, and reduce the incidence of errors. Even more, it helps managers to gain more confidence in order to ensure more efficient processes and procedures.

Yet, the performance of an organization tends to plummet when forms, standards, or documents do not have logical and practical strategies, becoming a challenge to the completion of activities. Luckily, in an all-tech world, automating mundane tasks has never been so simple. There’s a way out of this bureaucratic nightmare, and all thanks to the right tools.

Slash Interruptions and Distractions with Slack and Whitespace Time

Nearly any article or self-help book mentions the ability to focus as one of the first areas of improvement for teams.

As CEO or manager, you can help employees skyrocket their focus by reducing interruptions and distractions in the workplace.

Giving teams more opportunities to focus involves creating a setting where work is possible. That could mean:

Providing quiet areas for work, especially if the office is open -plan

Promoting “power hours “where teams do heads-down work for an extended period of time.

Allowing or encouraging teams to turn off notification from tools

Purchasing productivity apps for teams

Here’s a fact that won’t surprise you: apps have taken over the workplace. Teams that use Slack and Whitespace Time can reduce distractions as they rely less on meetings and emails. Slack can use channels can that can easily align development and operations, allowing teams to stay informed and productive.

Know Where Your Teams’ Time Goes with DeskTime and ProofHub

To ensure that focused work does happen, you can start tracking employee time or encourage them to track their own time. For instance, using time-tracking software can help you track your team’s time by site, client, project, or a number of other parameters.

Apps like DeskTime is a simple-to-use time tracking tool that combines key features like – team monitoring, project management, and productivity analysis. Even more, this employee productivity software is meant to help executives and their employees identify their unproductive habits by sorting apps and web pages into “Productive” and “Unproductive.”

ProofHub, another time tracking, and project management software, has an easy-to-use interface, making it easy for employees to get on board. Once you start tracking time, these apps will often produce a report to summarize how your team has spent the workweek.

Simplify Your Processes with PDF Chef and Evernote

Nobody likes doing things the hard way. Take a good look at your business policies and processes and ask yourself where you can streamline them.

Obstacles, bottlenecks, and tools can help automate some of your work processes, particularly the time-consuming ones. With tools like Evernote, you can do pretty much anything in a copywriting business, from taking notes, clipping useful articles, writing drafts of customer projects. Add the amount of inspiration you can collect with it, and Evernote can easily become a life savior.

PDF Chef, another user-friendly and affordable PDF editor, offers all the functionality your team needs to manage PDF documents: Multiple conversion formats allowing you to split PDF, convert from PDF to JPG, PDF to HTML, and more. Electronic signature options. Text Editing. One-click file export and print output.

PDF Chef by Movavi will help your team, at every stage of their work with PDFs – to create and present documents in a compact, easy to use, and secure manner.

Strive for Shorter and More Efficient Meetings with Scoro and Basecamp

Ask your team what their biggest distractions at work are, and we guarantee meetings will come up as one of the top answers.

Like it or not, meetings are – and should – be useful. Meetings should get everyone in one room and focused on the same work-related task.

The thing is, most meetings aren’t that well-planned and end up wasting everyone’s time. One study has shown that 44% of partakers worldwide cited boring meetings as a detractor from doing productive work.

Business executives have the power to stop poor meetings from happening. Applying small policies, like creating time limits or requiring a written agenda, can work wonders in encouraging more fruitful meetings. Or, instead of resorting to a meeting, you can simplify the concept and discuss things quickly through apps like Campfire.

For those time when your team absolutely must hold a meeting, stick to simple rules like:

Inviting as few people as possible.

Set a 30-minute timer.

Or never have a meeting without a clear agenda.

Scheduling software like Scoro can help executives deliver high-quality work on time by planning, managing, and tracking their teams’ schedules in one place. It can help you better manage meetings, priorities, and tasks, get a detailed overview of employees’ time and optimize activities to improve work proficiency.

Just Make Time for Breaks During Work Hours and Employee Shifts

We know how that might sound, but breaks can be restorative for teams and improve productivity and performance in the long run. Having some off-time from time to time or leaving a busy kitchen can help teams take a short break from hourly stress.

The result? You will have everyone restored and ready to jump back on their tasks. Also, encouraging breaks and actually enforcing regular breaks are two different things. Recognizing the benefits of short breaks throughout the work-time, it just makes to encourage people to leave their desktops, even for five minutes.

During small breaks, you can encourage small drop-in chats between employees and loud talks in open office space. Even better, you can designate a break room so that everyone can chat freely and disconnect from work whenever they need.