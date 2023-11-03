Brave’s AI Assistant Comes to Its Desktop Browser

Brave, a privacy-focused web browser, has announced that its AI assistant, Leo, is now available on its desktop browser. Leo was previously only available on Brave’s mobile browsers.

Key Highlights:

Brave’s AI assistant, Leo, is now available on its desktop browser.

Leo is powered by the Llama 2 large language model, which Microsoft and Meta developed together.

Leo can create real-time summaries of webpages and videos, answer questions about web pages, and generate new content.

Brave has also introduced a paid version of Leo, called Leo Premium, which is powered by Anthropic’s Claude Instant and can produce longer and more detailed responses.

Leo is powered by the Llama 2 large language model, which Microsoft and Meta developed together. Llama 2 is a powerful language model that can be used for a variety of tasks, including generating text, translating languages, and answering questions.

Leo is still under development, but it has the potential to revolutionize the way we use the web. For example, Leo could be used to create personalized educational experiences, develop new creative tools, and even automate tasks like writing reports and generating code.

With Leo, Brave users can:

Get real-time summaries of webpages and videos: Leo can generate short, concise summaries of webpages and videos, which can be helpful for quickly understanding the main points of a piece of content.

Ask questions about web pages: Leo can answer questions about web pages, such as “What is the main point of this article?” or “Who is the author of this article?”

Generate new content: Leo can generate new content, such as poems, code, scripts, and musical pieces.

Brave has also introduced a paid version of Leo, called Leo Premium. Leo Premium is powered by Anthropic’s Claude Instant, which is a more powerful language model than Llama 2. Leo Premium can produce longer and more detailed responses, and it also has access to a wider range of features.

Leo Premium costs $15 per month. However, Brave is offering a free trial of Leo Premium to all users.

Brave’s AI assistant, Leo, is now available on its desktop browser. Leo is powered by the Llama 2 large language model, and it can be used to generate real-time summaries of webpages and videos, answer questions about web pages, and generate new content.

Brave has also introduced a paid version of Leo, called Leo Premium, which is powered by Anthropic’s Claude Instant and can produce longer and more detailed responses.