Boult Unveils Z60 Earbuds, Dive into Seamless Audio Experience with 60 Hrs Playtime and Quad Mic ENC Technology

Boult, the trailblazing home-grown consumer electronics brand with the second-largest market share in the TWS category, is all set to redefine the boundaries of sound technology with the highly anticipated launch of the Z60 Earbuds. These cutting -edge earbuds combine exceptional sound quality, innovative features, and a captivating design to provide users with an immersive audio experience like never before. One of the standout features of the Z60 Experience the astonishing playtime of 150 minutes with just a quick 10-minute charge. The earbuds offer an astounding 60 hours of playtime, allowing users to enjoy their favourite music throughout the day with just a single full charge.

Designed to revolutionize the way users listen to music; these earbuds boast a range of features that set them apart from the competition. These earbuds are powered by Zen Mode™ and Quad Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation features, guaranteeing crystal -clear audio even in noisy environments like metro, busy streets or office hustle, basically anywhere & everywhere. The lowest latency feature provides an immersive and uninterrupted gaming experience with seamless audio flow. Furthermore, the newly launched earbuds encompass the 13mm Bass Drivers which enhance the audio output, delivering deep, rich bass that truly resonates with the listener.

Z60 earbuds come with the IPX5 water resistance rating which ensures durability and protection against sweat and splashes, making them adept for workouts or outdoor activities. And, with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, everything becomes smooth because users can connect their earbuds in a blink and enjoy non-stop connection.

Varun Gupta, Co-Founder, Boult, said, “We believe in pushing the boundaries of what’s possible technology- wise to aid our users with a sound experience of a lifetime. Our products significantly display the brand’s unwavering commitment to excellence and continuous innovation. Whether it is the aesthetics or technology, Boult delves deeper and brings forth products that redefine the approach towards home-grown brands. Along the same line, we have set our foot in UK & USA markets with Boult Made in India products and are aiming to conquer furthermore international markets”.