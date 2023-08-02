Boult Unveils Z60 Earbuds, Dive into Seamless Audio Experience with 60 Hrs Playtime and Quad Mic ENC Technology

Boult, the trailblazing home-grown consumer electronics brand with the second-largest market share in the TWS category, is all set to redefine the boundaries of sound technology with the highly anticipated launch of the Z60 Earbuds. These cutting
Designed to revolutionize the way users listen to music; these earbuds boast a range of features that set them apart from the competition. These earbuds are powered by Zen Mode™ and Quad Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation features, guaranteeing crystal
Z60 earbuds come with the IPX5 water resistance rating which ensures durability and protection against sweat and splashes, making them adept for workouts or outdoor activities. And, with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, everything becomes smooth because users can connect their earbuds in a blink and enjoy non-stop connection.
Varun Gupta, Co-Founder, Boult, said, “We believe in pushing the boundaries of what’s possible technology-
Available in four captivating colour options: Raven Black, Flamingo Pink, Spring Green, and Powder Blue. These colours not only enhance the aesthetics but also allow users to express their individual styles. Boult presents a remarkable limited-time deal where you can grab the Z60 Earbuds at the exclusive introductory rate of just INR 999/-. Act fast to take advantage of this special offer as the price will soon revert to INR 1499/- Don’t miss this chance to get top-quality earbuds at an unbeatable price!