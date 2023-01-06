Boult launches 60-Hour Battery, Made-in-India Earphones AirBass Z40 with Zen Mode ENC Mic

Boult Audio, the undisputed leaders in the audio industry, have recently released voice assistant-enabled earbuds with sound marvel AirBass Z40, making yet another outstanding stride in the made-in-India niche. The newly released earbuds are equipped with voice assistant programs (Siri and Google Assistant) to execute voice commands.

The pioneering addition to the Boult’s audio clan, Airbass Z40, offers a number of amazing features like 60 Hrs Battery, 8 hours of continuous playtime in a single charge, lightning-fast Type-C charging, Bluetooth 5.2, IPX5 water resistance, superior haptics, touch controls, and much more, creating an unmatched listening experience. The device is launching at Rs 1,199 on the official website www.Boultaudio.com, Flipkart, and Amazon in three gorgeous shades of blue, white, and brown.

AirBass Z40 is unique to integrate voice assistant programs like Siri and Google Assistant, Boult Audio’s newly released earphones with Zen Mode ENC mic (enabled environmental noise cancellation) are ideal for audiophiles seeking the ultimate listening and speaking experience simultaneously. The earphones feature BoomX technology and massive 10mm drivers to add depth and excitement to the music’s sound.

Commenting on the newly released AirBass Z40 earphones, Mr. Varun Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, of Boult Audio, stated, “In an era of cutting-edge technology evolution, we are committed to expanding our expertise in the audio industry by developing more exclusivity in our products, boosting intricate designs, adopting disruptive technology, and incorporating high-fidelity acoustics.”

“Keeping this in mind, we are ecstatic to announce the uniquely aesthetic Airbass Z40 earbuds, which are equipped with a 60-hour battery, 8 hours of uninterrupted playtime, voice assistance, Zen Mode ENC mic, and low latency features for combat gaming. The newly introduced earbuds offer an exceptional listening and speaking experience thanks to their superior sound quality. The most special feature of these earphones is that they are made in India.” He added.

In addition to the new features, the device supports lightning-fast charging. The AirBass Z40 earphones deliver a whopping 100 minutes of playback time with only 10 minutes of charging. The earphone’s Zen Mode ENC mic feature not only allows audiophiles to listen without any background noise but also allows them to speak. The new device from Boult enables consumers to travel, unwind, meditate, and conduct-attend meetings/classes without distractions and disruptions. The device also incorporates a game mode to deliver the optimal gaming experience for gamers.