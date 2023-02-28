Boult Audio’s all-new “Striker” smartwatch with a 1.3″ round HD display expands its Made in India initiative

A major player in the high-end Indian consumer electronics industry, Boult Audio, extends its smartwatch series with the latest 1.3-inch round HD screen Striker smartwatch in line with the company’s aspirational ‘Crafted in India, for India’ crusade.

Mr. Varun Gupta, Founder & CEO of Boult Audio, said, “In addition to dominating the earphones market, Boult Audio is spearheading the smartwatch market as well. The Striker smartwatch will be the sixth addition to our smartwatch lineup. We are aware that smart wearables are currently leading the country’s consumer electronics market, and Boult Audio adheres to the most recent technological advances. He continued, “We strive to create products that are both user- and nation-friendly, and our most recent smartwatch is among those made in India. In the segment of smartwatches, Boult Audio provides unparalleled quality at budget-friendly costs. Striker’s 1.3-inch HD display will deliver the finest display experience for our customers.”

Key Specifications:-

The smartwatch comes with seven days long playtime and charges fully in just 2 hours. It also features smart health monitoring sensors, water resistance, cloud-based watch faces, and various sports modes. The smartwatch is available in three beautiful colors – black, blue, and cream to suit your style. The smartwatch is available at Flipkart and www.boultaudio.com at an exclusive price of Rs 1799.

Boult Audio’s latest smartwatch edition Striker sports a round dial with a 1.3-inch HD screen and offers Bluetooth calling with a dedicated mic and speaker, enabling users to make and receive calls directly from the watch. It also allows users to display dialed numbers and save their favorite contacts.

The Striker smartwatch from Boult Audio comes with a health monitoring facility that keeps track of everything that matters, including, 24×7 Heart Rate Monitor, SpO2 Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor, Blood Pressure Monitor, Sleep Monitor, Drink Water Reminder, and Sedentary Reminder. In addition, it also features a Menstrual Cycle Tracking System.

The newly launched smartwatch also comprises 150+ cloud faces that let you flaunt a new look on your smartwatch’s dial every day. It also supports 100+ sports modes to level up your fitness game. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.1, it also offers 7 days of battery life, 20 days of standby, IP67 water-resistant properties, and smart notifications.