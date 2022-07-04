Boult Audio makes foray into smart wearable segment

Ads

Boult Audio, a young company incepted in June 2017 to make a difference in the consumer technology sector, has expanded its product portfolio for millennials by venturing into the wearable segment. The Boult Audio smartwatch range – Drift and Cosmic — is packed with loads of health indicators such as heart rate sensor, steps count, blood oxygen monitor and periods monitoring. The smartwatches have a standby time of up to 10 days.

Boult Drift Smartwatch has 1.69″ screen size and is the only smartwatch to offer Bluetooth Calling with TFT, 240×280 resolution, pixel density of 218ppi, 500 nits high brightness display, 60 preset sports modes and 150+ watch faces. It also features heart rate monitor, sleep tracker and 24/7 heart rate monitoring that allow you to check your heart rate anytime. It also has an automatic sleep monitor that provides a comprehensive analysis of your sleep quality (deep sleep, light sleep, and wake-up time) to help you get a better understanding of your health and make reasonable adjustments to your lifestyle besides having a dual-module and a built-in microphone and speaker. This lets you, answer your incoming calls or dial your desired contact right from your wrist.

Boult Cosmic has a screen size of 1.69” with TFT, 240×280 resolution, pixel density of 218ppi, 500 nits high brightness display and 100+ watch faces. It comes with Blood pressure monitor, Blood saturation tracker, Heart rate monitor, menstrual cycle monitor, water resistance and multiple sports modes. It has advanced HR sensors for accurate and effective heart rate monitoring, calorie count, and step count, helping you live a healthier life.

As per recent report by Allied Market Research, the global smartwatch market was valued at USD 20.64 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 96.31 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.6% from 2020 to 2027. The study of smartwatches also emphasized various products, operating systems, and corresponding applications. And, the various smartwatch companies are leaving no stone unturned to cash in on the growing market trend.

After successfully delivering the best-in-class audio products for 5 years in India, Boult Audio has expanded its product portfolio in the smartwatch category. We have coming up with our debut range of smartwatches. Boult Drift has launched on 3rd July 2022. Boult Cosmic will be available for sale from 9th July 2022 onwards. We have sold out ten thousand units in just less than 10 minutes of launched. Boult Audio has always put its impetus on developing an ecosystem for products that are helping millennial to stay fit and healthy. We are very excited to introduce two new smartwatches. Our goal is to make wearable technology safe, enriching, and enjoyable in everyday life. We are working hard to launch some more innovative smartwatches this fiscal. We are also coming up with some policies to create superior value for our consumers,” said Mr. Varun Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, of Boult Audio.