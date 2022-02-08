Boult Audio, makers of high-quality audio products announced the launch of its new Curve Pro earphones in India. Priced extremely competitively at Rs. 1,499, the Curve Pro comes with advanced features and specs that ensure superior quality audio that can fit all occasions. The Curve Pro also comes with an IPX5 rating that makes the earphone to be able to withstand exposure to water or sweat that it is likely to come in contact with during intense gym sessions.

Among the other features of the Curve Pro earphones include a 10 mm driver. Battery life is a quite commendable 12 hours, which should be long enough to support an entire workday. It has a charging time of 80 mins while charging for just 10 mins is enough to support 100 mins of playtime. There is a vibration alert feature as well which ensures you are able to attend to all your calls. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to the base device.

The Curve Pro also boasts of a lightweight build which ensures having it around your neck even for long hours is still comfortable and easy. Plus, there is an adjustable clip as well which together with the flexible design ensures you have a nice fit that is customized according to your neck. There are ear fins too that allow for a snug fit and ensure it does not fall off when you are in some outdoor activity or while exercising. Plus, the ear fins also act to block external noise so that you have a fuller listening experience every time.

The Curve Pro comes in three exciting shades of Red, Neon Green, and Grey. The earphones are available to buy from Amazon.in.