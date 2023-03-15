Boult Audio launches a successor to its best-seller Drift smartwatch; Drift Plus which offers a 1.85-inch HD screen built with a premium zinc alloy frame

Boult Audio, a pioneer in audio equipment manufacturing, adds yet another next-generation smartwatch Drift Plus to its wearable segment. The newly launched smartwatch features a 1.85-inch HD screen built in a premium zinc alloy frame with an advanced IP68 water resistance feature, a perfect fit for swimming enthusiasts. Available at Rs 1499, this smartwatch is an upgrade of Boult’s first smartwatch, Drift, the fastest-selling and best-selling smartwatch of 2022 on Flipkart[TS1].

With 500 nits’ brightness and a 1.85-inch HD screen, the Drift Plus smartwatch offers clear and bright visuals. The smartwatch is lightweight, durable, and built with a premium zinc alloy frame. It is also packed with a new IP68 water-resistant feature making it water-safe and perfect for swimmers and outdoor enthusiasts.

Varun Gupta, Founder & CEO of Boult Audio, said, ” We are delighted to introduce the Boult Drift Plus Smartwatch, a successor to our first-ever smartwatch, Drift. The new features and additions of the Drift Plus are intended to meet the needs of fitness enthusiasts and anyone with an active lifestyle. With its advanced water-resistance feature, our latest smartwatch edition of Drift is ideal for swimmers. We are confident that it will continue the Drift smartwatch’s legacy of being the best-selling and fastest-selling smartwatch in the market. Our products are a testament to Boult’s commitment to providing the finest user experience and innovation through the continuous incorporation of new technology. “

The Drift Plus smartwatch also comprises a 7-day battery life and fast charging technology, making it perfect for long trips. In just 15 minutes of charge, it can last for two days of standard usage. Made in India, it has a sleek and stylish design that complements its advanced functionality.

One of the standout features of the Drift Plus is its seamless Bluetooth calling that lets users make and receive calls directly from their smartwatch. The watch also comes with 150+ watch faces and over 100 sports modes that cater to every fitness goal making it a perfect companion for fitness enthusiasts. In addition, Boult Drift+ Smartwatch comes with three mini-games to keep you entertained on the go.

Boult Audio’s new addition is equipped with AI voice assistance and a complete health monitor enabling the users to track down their vitals like heart rate, blood pressure, SPO2, etc., right from their wrists. It is available in six colors: Tan, Icy Blue, Jet Black, Black Coffee, Denim Blue, and Snow Leather. The smartwatch can be availed at Flipkart and www.boultaudio.com.