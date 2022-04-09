Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones with ANC, Aware mode launched in India

Bose has launched its QuietComfort 45 headphones in India which will act as the replacement of the iconic QuietComfort 35 II that the company had introduced earlier. The Bose QuietComfort 45 comes with advanced features which include better noise cancellation that will let you enjoy only the sound that matters while the new Aware mode will let in surrounding sound so that you are in perfect sync with all that is happening around you. Other features that make the Bose QuietComfort 45 stand out from the competition include its advanced voice isolation which makes conversations all the more easier. Battery life too is a commendable 24 hours on a single charge.

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones. Price, availability, and colour options

The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are available in India for Rs. 32,900. It can be purchased from the company’s official website in India as well as on Amazon. It comes in colour options of Triple Black and White Smoke.

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones specifications

Among the biggest highlights of the new Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones include its Aware mode as well as its Active Noise Cancellation feature even though both are contrary in their functionality. While the Active Noise Cancellation feature does a great job in filtering out all the frequencies in the mid-range, the Aware mode lets all surrounding noise to come in so that you are aware of all that is happening around you while you continue to listen to your favourite songs, podcasts, audiobooks and so on.

Similarly, there is the voice isolation feature that will keep non-essential noise at bay so that you are able to focus on your conversations during phone calls. As Bose explained, there is the beam-form array that isolates the voice, while a ‘rejection array dampens and blocks the audible distractions’ around the user.

Battery life, as already stated is up to a max of 24 hours on a single charge. The headphone comes with a USB Type-C port for recharging and will take around two hours for a full recharge. Also, just 15 mins of recharging will be enough to support three hours of playback time.