BOROSIL launches its first glass-top stove – Borosil Flare

Purchase of a stove is a tough decision for any household considering the ever-changing needs and a variety of options to choose from. Borosil, India’s leading consumer products brand has just made things easier by introducing one of the finest glass-top stoves – Borosil Flare. This is a new range of products that Borosil has introduced in its endeavor to provide holistic solutions for modern kitchens.

Being known to be synonymous with a legacy of expertise in glassware, it is not a surprise that the glass top stove by Borosil has the finest quality of glass induced in its design which is highly reliable and durable.

The Borosil Flare kitchen stove is available with different combinations of burners (2, 3, and 4) to accommodate the requirements across different needs of a modern family. The gas stoves have been made with 6mm toughened Borosil glass that makes them extra strong and gives them an edgy modern look that enhances the overall look of a kitchen.

The gas stove is usually the focal point of any kitchen and so far, not too many options have been available which can perform effectively yet look good. Borosil promises this with Flare. Moreover, there’s a lifetime warranty on the glass.

While looking aesthetically premium, it is also focussed on being able to perform effectively for Indian style cooking, equipped with heavy brass burners that utilize the cooking gas optimally and makes cooking efficient with equal heat distribution. The knobs are ergonomically designed for a firm grip that helps to adjust flame intensity easily.

With Borosil’s black powder-coated diamond-cut designed stove, one can be assured of the strength, durability, and superior performance of the glass top gas stoves which they now add to their collection of exclusive products on www.myborosil.com .

Some of the key features of Borosil Flare glass stove include:

360-degree revolving nozzle

Integrated stainless steel drip tray

Lifetime warranty on glass

Sturdy pan support

Anti-skid rubber legs

Price details

2 Burners – INR 4,990

3 Burners – INR 7,290

4 Burners – INR 8,890