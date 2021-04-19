Booking a new LPG connection has been made simpler as this can now be accomplished online thanks to a new ‘Sahaj’ scheme that the government launched as part of its Digital India plans. This would save the public from the hassles of having to physically visit an LPG distributor to get the job done.

Launched by the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, the Sahaj scheme assures verification of the order within 48 hours of the order being placed. This would be followed by the actual delivery of the cylinder within 3-4 days. The service was initially launched in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna and Pune but has since been rolled out throughout the country.

Here’s the process of booking a new LPG connection online:

The process starts by visiting the government site MyLPG.in.

Thereafter, users will have to fill a ‘ Know Your Customer ‘ form. That involves providing valid proof of residence and proof of identity along with details of close relatives where applicable. The existing consumer number too has to be mentioned to identify the user. This applies to all irrespective of them using the services of IOC, BPC or HPC.

After submission of the details, the system will take 48 hours at the most to verify the details so mentioned. It will then transfer the details to the dealer nearest to the consumer. Users will be intimated of the verification confirmation via e-mail and text messages.

Once the dealer has received the details, users will have the option to make the payment online.

Thereafter, the cylinder along with the regulator and rubber pipe would be delivered to the customer’s home within the next 3-4 days. Those who do not possess a stove also have the option to book it online so that the entire set is delivered at one go.

The whole process is envisaged to take not more than a week.

The government has also been vigorously pushing those who can afford to voluntarily give up on LPG subsidy. The money thus saved is then been channelized into making available new LPG connections to those living below poverty line.

Meanwhile, the government is also contemplating making available LPG bottled in 2 KG cylinders which would be sold at local stores. The said cylinders are aimed at those who might not be able to afford the bigger 14.2 kg domestic cylinders or are in need of a quick refill.

The 2 KG cylinders will also appeal to the students or migrants class who do not have a valid proof of address. This way, they can still have access to clean energy sources and would save them from burning wood and such that are both damaging to the environment as well as the cook.