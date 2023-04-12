Bollywood Star Ayushmann Khurrana unveils India’s first full-size fold smartphone TECNO PHANTOM V Fold

TECNO the premium technology brand has launched its first-ever foldable smartphone, the PHANTOM V Fold 5G in a starry unveiling ceremony in presence of the revered Bollywood star and Brand Ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana at JW Marriott, Sahar. The actor has been associated with the brand for the past two years and has played a pivotal role in enhancing the brand imagery and recall among the Indian youth and further establish TECNO as a disruptive smartphone brand. The advent of the ‘Beyond the Extraordinary’ Phantom V Fold marks TECNO’s entry into the foldable device market, under its flagship PHANTOM product line.

TECNO PHANTOM V Fold 5G, priced at INR 88,888 comes with the Industry-first Full Sized Fold with largest 7.85″ 2K+ LTPO display. The phone boasts a dual-screen display and a 5-lens Ultra HD camera system, promising an immersive visual experience and exceptional image quality. The PHANTOM V Fold 5G aims to enhance user experience in various smartphone aspects, it achieves this through its flagship dual LTPO screens, which offer a 10bit display for sharper and more detailed visuals and an adaptive 10-120Hz high refresh rate, enabling smooth motions and fluid transitions both when folded and unfolded. The smartphone is available in two colors – Black and White. The back cover is 100% Renewable Fiber made of emerging environment-friendly organic material from plastic waste.

Furthermore, TECNO’s Foldable offering redefines the Fold segment by introducing the largest 5000 mAh battery coupled with a power-packed 45W charger. Also, the phone is supported by the specially designed HiOS based on Android 13 for providing an efficient UI that could also be adapted to work on large displays. The users can enjoy seamless multitasking and productivity with amazing features like Split screen, Parallel Window, Smart touch, Multiple windows etc. Additionally, the Fold is packed with the most advanced MediaTek 9000+ 5G processor based on 4-nanometer fabrication.

Commenting on the launch of PHANTOM V Fold, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO TECNO Mobile India, said, “By addressing the new-age consumer needs and leveraging our vast ecosystem to offer best-in-class technology on our smartphones, we are shifting our gears to consolidate our product portfolio in the ultra-premium segment with the Phantom series, ranging from 25K up to 100K. The Phantom series is the culmination of all the technological innovations at TECNO, reflecting our continuous commitment to user insights, research and development. Be it through Phantom X2 pro, which stands out as the only smartphone in the industry with World’s First Retractable Portrait camera. And now with Phantom V Fold, we foray into the foldable phone category with the best-in-class screen size, battery, camera & flagship processor in the segment. As a company, we have always been working towards bringing advanced technology to our consumers at disruptive prices and with PHANTOM V our aim is to change the fold market segment in less than 100K. This phone is a great device for people yearning for multitasking, new form factor and lifestyle.”

Speaking about being a part of the unveiling ceremony of PHANTOM V Fold 5G, Brand ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana, said, “I am thrilled to be a part of TECNO’s momentous journey. The foldable segment is going through an exciting disruption and with PHANTOM V Fold, the brand is truly redefining the experience. I am also excited to see how this big fold smartphone will change the way we interact with our devices and have a transformative impact on the consumers.”

Beyond the Extraordinary offers

Pre-booking Offers · Free Trolley Bag worth Rs. 5000 for Limited Stock · Applicable for retail touchpoints only · Pre-booking starts from 22nd April On-purchase Consumer offers · Free Protection Plan worth INR 8,888 (Free One-time screen replacement within 6 months, Free Pick & drop service, 1-year Extended Warranty) · Cash back offer of INR 5000 available with HDB Financial services Early Bird Offer · Amazon buyers can buy at INR 77777 for limited Stock · Early Access sale starts from 12th April

Key USPs of TECNO Phantom V Fold:

Two Flagship Screens With New Form Factor to Create New Possibilities

Unfolded, PHANTOM V Fold reveals an outstanding 7.85-inch display with an optimal 8:7 aspect ratio and 2K+ resolution on an ultra-flat screen with a virtually invisible crease, which also lets the user work on 2 different apps simultaneously. Empowering users to discover greater smartphone fluency, whether gaming, watching movies or at work, PHANTOM V Fold’s flagship dual LTPO screens have 1100nits of maximum brightness, HDR10+ support and TUV A rated 36months of display fluency. The phone’s 6.42-inch sub screen has a unique micro-curved design and a 21:9 aspect ratio for a classic single-screen flagship smartphone experience. The result of extensive research into usage scenarios and global smartphone use, the sub screen’s dimensions are optimal for single-handed operation, sitting naturally in the palm while allowing the users to comfortably take command using just a thumb.

TECNO’s Technologies Inspire A Robust and Industry minimum Screen Crease

PHANTOM V Fold’s main inner screen is enhanced by the results of TECNO’s continuous pursuit of the next best technologies. The brand’s self-developed, aerospace-grade drop-shaped hinge creates an ultra-flat main inner screen surface that is virtually crease-free. The hinge’s innovative reverse snap structure significantly improves the phone’s structural stability, while its aerospace-grade material creates strength with a light weight. The device hinge has gone through a testing of 200,000 + fold /unfold crease measures just 0.11mm.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Delivers Multitasking with Ultimate Performance

PHANTOM V Fold is the world’s first foldable smartphone to be powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9000+ 5G processor for delivering an exceptional performance that allows ultra-efficient multi-tasking and seamless switching between screens. The AI processing unit of the phone is designed to achieve maximum effective performance in the latest AI-accelerated trends including AI-multimedia, gaming, camera, and social video experiences. PHANTOM V Fold has a mighty 21GB RAM (12GB LPDDR5x + 9GB) via Memory Fusion 2.1 Technology and up to 512GB internal storage.

Five Ultra HD Lenses for Unprecedented Image-Making

PHANTOM V Fold’s ultra-clear 5-lens photography system creates an unprecedented image-making experience with lenses to meet a wide range of uses. With three rear lenses and two front lenses, users can explore a new world of photography. Enabling spectacular night-time image making, PHANTOM V Fold’s 50MP Super Night main camera features a super light-sensitive custom 1/1.3-inch sensor and 7P composition. Making up the other rear lenses are a powerful 50MP telephoto lens with 2X 50mm Golden Portrait Focal Length, and a 13MP ultra wide-angle lens. PHANTOM V Fold also has a 32MP front camera embedded in the secondary screen and a 16MP front camera featured in the primary screen. Additionally, click selfies with 50MP ultra flagship rear camera, Real time preview while clicking image features of Phantom V Fold phone too.

HiOS13 Fold Provides a Super-Optimized Software Experience

The large-screen foldable smartphone experience offering has often been hampered by having operating systems unsuitable for the devices. As a result, TECNO developed HiOS13 Fold – a highly optimized and customized operating system based on Google’s Android 13, specially designed for foldable device, and further optimised 2000+apps for big Fold display, and top 1000 apps 90% adapted for Split Screen Mode & Multi Windows Mode.