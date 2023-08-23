boAt Launches ‘Wave Sigma’ Smartwatch with 2.01 Inches of Smart, Unparalleled Clarity and Calling Capabilities

Up your lifestyle with a Bluetooth-calling smartwatch that features the biggest, brightest, and most vibrant display in the segment. Presenting the Wave Sigma BT Calling Smartwatch by boAt (Imagine Marketing), India’s #1 audio and wearables brand. Packed with features that help with seamless communication for your work life, health, and fitness monitoring for your active lifestyle, and convenient controls for your entertainment. Loaded with functions that facilitate smooth communication for professional endeavors, health and fitness tracking for your dynamic lifestyle, and effortless management of entertainment, the new smart wearable on the block is a premium and flagship smartwatch you would love to strap on.

Upgrade to a smartwatch that elevates your lifestyle to a whole new level of sophistication. Featuring the largest display in the segment, the Wave Sigma hosts a huge 2.01 inches of pure, unparalleled clarity. See your day unfold on a bigger and brighter 550-Nit (240*296 PPI) HD display, that makes every swipe, every notification, and every activity, a seamless viewing experience. A captivating range of 100+ cloud watchfaces that cater to every style is ready for you to explore. Go beyond boundaries and express your most authentic self with the DIY Watch Face Studio with 100+ in-built watchfaces at your disposal. Fonts, themes, colors, and background images are ready to customize like a pro!

Kickstart a new fitness journey with 700+ active modes that you can instantly choose from. Helping to achieve a better, healthier lifestyle, the built-in custom fitness plans and wellness crew motivate you towards holistic wellness. Achieve your goals faster than ever before with the Crest Health Ecosystem (Powered by CREST+ OS). Ensuring an active lifestyle for you during your busy work day is a series of sensors and alerts such as sedentary reminders and a daily activity tracker. The Wave Sigma also closely monitors your health with crucial sensors and monitors that check your heart rate, SpO2 levels, and sleep cycles. Get incentivized to stay active by earning valuable boAt coins as you progress on your fitness journey. Exchange those coins to win exciting vouchers, redeemable at boAt’s esteemed partner brands.

Simplifying your busy workday, the watch offers a variety of additional features. These encompass a convenient hands-free BT calling function with an integrated HD microphone and speaker, an interactive dial pad featuring 10-contact storage, notifications and Do Not Disturb mode, support for voice assistants, and much more. The watch also provides immediate assistance through built-in alarms, timers, camera and music controls, weather forecasts, and even a built-in flashlight. With IP67 protection, the watch remains shielded against sweat, water, and dust, while the Wave Sigma model boasts a 30-day standby battery (230mAh), offering up to 5 days of use on heavy usage, 2 days with BT calling, and less than 2 hours of charging time, making it the ideal choice for individuals leading a bustling lifestyle.

The boAt Wave Sigma BT Calling Smartwatch is offered in 6 awesome variants — namely Cool Blue, Active Black, Cherry Blossom, Jade Purple, Cool Grey, and a premium metal strap, Metal Black. Pick one to wrap around your wrist for just INR 1,299 onwards, available on boAt-lifestyle.com and Amazon.in.