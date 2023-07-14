boAt launches ‘Wave Call 2’ & ‘Storm Call 2’ — Smartwatches with Bluetooth Calling, 1.83″ HD Display, 700 + Active modes, 1000+ Watch Faces, Crest OS+

Change the way you work and play and rediscover a whole new dimension of communicating with your smartphone. India’s #1 audio and wearables brand, boAt (Imagine Marketing), announces the launch of two new Bluetooth calling smartwatches Wave Call 2 and Storm Call 2 featuring large, crisp, and vibrant displays with smart wellness tracking, premium high-definition mic and speaker, 1000+ customizable watch faces and a lot more with boAt’s own wearable software from Kaha, powered by Crest+ OS.

Powered by Crest+ OS, boAt’s wearable software from KaHa that gives the best of health tracking algorithms and personalized features, Wave Call 2 and Storm Call 2 are the perfect companion for your day-long journey through work and play. The watches feature a large 1.83” HD Display with a 240*284-pixel resolution that produces a sharp image even in broad daylight. Use the interactive dial pad and speak to your loved ones directly from your wrist with the built-in high-definition mic and speaker and completely change the way you communicate. Dial directly or pull up the onboard phone book for your favorite contacts, the two new wearables bridge your communication with your near and dear ones like never before.

Sport a different look every time you step out of home — be it for work or play, with 1000+ customizable watch faces including backgrounds and widgets that reflect your moods. Get meaningful updates right on the watch face — be it messages, nudges, cricket scores, weather updates, or even personalized messages based on your health vitals. Whether you prefer a classic look or modern design or simply want to dawn a sporty vibe, switch to any watch face with just your fingertips.

Be on top of your health and lead an active lifestyle with custom fitness plans, fitness crew, wellness crew, gamification, and badges. Track your activities with over 700+ active modes and lead an active lifestyle without any hassles. boAt also introduces boAtCoins where you now get to earn coins from badges and unlock vouchers and shop from various brands by simply being active all day.

And lastly, take complete control over your smartwatch with its built-in features that work with your smartphone’s camera and music app, or simply command it using your voice assistant — Google Assistant or Apple Siri. Packed with versatile features, the Wave Call 2 and Storm Call 2 are completely protected with an IP67 water- and sweat-resistant body and covered with a long battery life that lasts you up to 7 days on a single charge.

Available in rich and premium color combinations, the boAt Wave Call 2 and Storm Call 2 will be on sale for an introductory price of Rs 1,299 respectively, on boAt-lifestyle.com, Amazon.in and Flipkart.