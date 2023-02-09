boAt launches Rockerz Apex – Wireless Neckband with Spatial Bionic Sound powered by DIRAC

There’s great news for music lovers out there! India’s No.1 audio and wearables brand boAt (Imagine Marketing) takes pride in announcing its new pair of audio wearables featuring edgy aesthetics and optimal ergonomics for a whole new dimension of comfort & clarity. Presenting the boAt Rockerz Apex, Asia’s first DIRAC Virtuo-enabled Bluetooth neckband with Spatial Audio, large dynamic drivers and other futuristic technologies from boAt Labs, built especially for music enthusiasts.

Say hello to the latest hearable from the house of boAt — a smooth-finished neckband so premium with striking aesthetics to level up the style game, effortlessly. It is a whole new dimension of comfort with Rockerz Apex. The Apex not only looks good but also fits equally well with its ultra-ergonomic IPX4 design that keeps it in place even when you’re sweating it out at the gym or out for a run.

Tuned especially for music lovers, the Apex sports large 12mm dynamic drivers that let you experience sound without boundaries that enhance the boAt Signature Sound like never before. Get punchier bass and sharper trebles that sound even better than before. The drivers are also tuned with Dirac Virtuo-enabled Spatial Bionic Sound — an audio solution that transcends you into a whole new world of immersive sound. Simply double-tap to activate — it’s not just sound, it’s your way to go beyond. Dirac Virtuo delivers a spatial audio experience with any standard stereo content by widening the soundstage and bringing out the spatial cues that already exist in stereo recordings.

With the 40ms super low latency BEAST™ Mode, those unwanted audio lags stay at bay. The Rockerz Apex lets you plug into a seamlessly synced audio experience, making it the perfect choice for gamers and streamers alike. Make way for superior conversations and get heard clearer than ever with Apex’s ENx™ Technology onboard. Let your friends and family hear nothing but your voice cutting through all the surrounding noise around you.

Live a truly wireless life with the most advanced Bluetooth v5.3 technology for flawless, uninterrupted, and smooth delivery of music at each step of the way. The buds are magnetic too, so you listen tangle-free and live hassle-free. The seamless touch controls on Apex make everything hassle-free for you. Change tracks or adjust the volume with just a swipe or a tap — all at just a reach away. And above all, get instant weather updates, the latest cricket scores, and so much more with One Touch Voice Assistant — just say ‘Ok Google’ or ‘Hey Siri’ to get hands-free support for all your needs.

The boAt Rockerz Apex stops at nothing — make the most of your sound every day with 30 hours of uninterrupted playback. And a little charge goes a long way on your Apex — just 10 minutes of charging and you are all set for that playlist or entire series without any interruptions for as long as 10 hours — thanks to ASAP™ Charge technology that takes complete advantage of the fast-charging USB-C port.

With stunning colors like Stellar Black, Classic Grey and Funk Lime, the boAt Rockerz Apex will be available starting today for an introductory price of INR1,299 on Amazon, Flipkart and boat-lifestyle.com.