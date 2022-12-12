boAt launches Immortal 121 TWS – boAt’s First Bluetooth Pro-Level Gaming TWS

Intensive gaming sessions using a TWS only get enjoyable when your audio has the perfect sound quality in perfect sync with the visuals. Keeping this in mind, boAt Labs has created Immortal 121 — the perfect pair of wireless gaming TWS earbuds money can buy. Based on the most advanced Bluetooth v5.3 chip, with a promise of 40ms Super Low Latency lag-free audio with BEAST Mode, the Immortal 121 gives you a seamlessly synced experience, whether you are spending the day gaming or streaming. On the audio performance front, the boAt Immortal 121 comes with professionally tuned 10mm dynamic drivers. Paired with boAt Signature Sound, these earbuds produce a punchier bass with sharper trebles for an immersive gaming experience. To compliment your gaming setup, Immortal 121 comes with embedded RGB LEDs.

To make sure your gaming experience is not interrupted, the Immortal 121 comes with a promise of a 40-hour playback time. Additionally, the TWS case sports ASAP Charge technology that uses the onboard USB-C interface for high-speed charging. A mere 10-minute connection to a compatible fast charger gives you a whopping 180-minute playtime. The case also features Insta Wake n’ Pair technology that lets you connect and disconnect with your Immortal 121 in a jiffy. Simply open the lid to connect and close your Immortal 121 to disconnect without any hassle and keep your focus on the game. And lastly, the entire TWS is IPX4 protected from accidental water splashes and body sweat.

The Immortal 121 don’t stop there — boAt has also incorporated ENx technology into the mics for crystal clear streaming and voice chats. The perfect sync of boAt’s noise-canceling algorithm and ENx technology cuts out ambient sound effectively. For quick and ease of usage, these earbuds pack touch controls.

In order to celebrate the launch of their first gaming TWS, boAt will also be holding a one of its kind gaming event in Mumbai on 12th December. The pre-launch event aims to bring the entire gaming community under one roof. India’s most popular gamers like Scout, Raka Zone, T Bone, and FA2 will be present for this exclusive occasion along with their fans and fellow gamers who have been invited through an Instagram contest. The event will conclude with the unveiling of Immortal 121 and the first hands-on experience for the community. Through such initiatives, boAt aims to shape niche communities and subcultures that are built on the pillars of unconventional paths with their #DoWhatFloatsYourboAt philosophy.

The event will also mark the first official unveiling, unboxing and hands on experience with Immortal 121, created for the streamers and gamers to level up their experience like never before.