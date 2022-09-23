boAt kickstarts festive sale with massive offers and the launch of their all-new Wave Style Smartwatch

The Indian festive season is upon us and is marked by celebrations, ceremonies, get-togethers, and of course shopping! Smartwatches have now become the preferred choice over other gadgets as gifts. The reason is that smartwatches are suitable for people of all ages. The new age smartwatches are not only affordable but are equipped with features such as Bluetooth calling, bigger screen sizes, health-related trackers and AMOLED displays that are attracting both first-time users and upgraders. boAt is all set for this festive sale with their new launches as well as mouthwatering offers across audio, smartwatches and mobile accessories. boAt will be offering their smartwatches for as low as INR1299 while their audio range will be available starting INR299. Their festive sale is now live on their website as well as all leading e-commerce platforms

In order to celebrate their festive sale, boAt has announced their all-new Wave Style — a masterpiece from boAt, where fashion meets fitness. The new smartwatch combines a slew of health features within a premium metallic casing to create a style of its own.

Wearing the usual fitness band to monitor your activity is passé. Wrap a boAt Wave Style on your wrist and draw some eyeballs while working out in style. The Wave Style smartwatch is a creative masterpiece from the house of boAt. Designed with great craftsmanship, the watch bears a large, crisp, and vibrant 1.69” HD display encased in a premium metallic square dial along with skin-friendly silicone straps that are enough to flaunt any outfit of the day. Taking fashion and style to a higher level are its 100+ cloud-based watch faces which allow you to match the dial to your attire.

Beneath that elegant dial is a cluster of smart sensors that combine to keep track of your activity and ensure a healthy well-being. Take advantage of the in-built boAt Crest App to create a health ecosystem. Create custom fitness plans based on your BMI and current activity levels to achieve your fitness goals, train, and transition to a healthier lifestyle. With Fitness Buddies, you can build a crew of your loved ones and share your progress with them, nudging them to reach their goals too. And that’s not all — the onboard 10+ sports modes create a smart activity monitor zone that can automatically track and record your active lifestyle. Walking, Treadmill, Skipping, Running, Badminton, Football, Basketball, Tennis, Yoga, Dancing, Indoor Cycling, and a lot more are automatically sensed and analyzed by the smart activity tracker to record your daily calories burnt, steps taken and distances covered. Sync it all with Google Fit or Apple Health, and keep a record of your health and fitness progress.

The boAt Wave Style also keeps an eye on your health, 24*7. It keeps a tab on your heart rate and blood oxygen levels on the go with the heart rate and SPO2 monitors. At night, it can track your sleep stages, including REM sleep, to provide scores on your resting patterns so you can know your body and health better. With sedentary alerts, you can additionally care for your body’s posture and health while staying active all day. Guided breathing helps you destress and remain calm for a healthier body and mind.

The boAt Wave Style is well-protected by dust and water — thanks to its IP68-certified housing and sweat-resistant silicone straps. To ensure you wear the Wave Style Day and night, the onboard rechargeable battery offers up to 7 days of ultimate power.

The boAt Wave Style Smartwatch will be available for an introductory price of just INR1299 on Amazon.in and boAt-lifestyle.com starting 23rd September 2022.