boAt drives Wearable Revolution, with its First Smart Ring

boAt, India’s #No.1 wearables brand, has announced the launch of its innovative health and fitness tracker, the ‘Smart Ring.’ boAt has established itself as a high-tech provider of audio & wearable products, and the Smart Ring represents a bold step into wearable technology. The Smart Ring’s sleek design, ceramic and metal construction, and advanced feature set make it a versatile and practical accessory for any lifestyle. With its elegant construction, the Smart Ring is a true fashion accessory. It boasts a ceramic and metal composition, giving it durability and style. Perfect for all occasions, the Smart Ring is lightweight, comfortable, and easy to wear.

The Smart Ring is designed to be a comprehensive health and fitness tracker with various advanced features for a complete view of user health status. The build quality enhances its durability, making it extremely compact and lightweight, only to ensure a sophisticated appearance suitable for any occasion. Additionally, it’s built with 5ATM water and sweat resistance allowing for daily use and during any physical activity.

Here are its key features:

Activity Tracking: The Smart Ring tracks daily physical activities such as steps, distance, and calories burned, empowering users to set goals and track progress.

Heart Rate Monitoring: The Smart Ring monitors heart rate, ensuring cardiovascular health during workouts and throughout the day.

Body Recovery Tracking: Utilizing heart rate variability analysis and activity records, the Smart Ring tracks body recovery levels, helping users maintain overall wellbeing.

Body Temperature Monitoring: The Smart Ring informs users of body temperature variations, helping identify potential health issues.

SpO2 Monitoring: The Smart Ring provides insights into blood oxygen levels, enabling users to understand respiratory health and stress levels.

Sleep Monitoring: The Smart Ring analyzes your sleep patterns, total sleep duration, time spent in different sleep stages (REM, deep sleep, light sleep), and sleep disturbances to help make the right sleep adjustments by understanding your sleep patterns.

Menstrual Tracker: Women can track and predict menstrual cycles, receiving smart notifications and reminders.

Smart Touch Controls: The Smart Ring allows for single-handed movements and intuitive controls that enable users to interact and easily control compatible devices.

boAt Ring App: The Smart Ring syncs with the boAt Ring App, providing data visualizations and insights with historical trends and progress tracking.

Get ready to experience a completely new and discreet way to stay active and healthy with a premium band wrapped around your finger that looks out for you day and night. Be the first to witness the boAt Smart Ring – coming soon on Amazon and Flipkart. The product will also be available on boAt website https://www.boat-lifestyle.com/