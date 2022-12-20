Bluetooth Party Speaker LBS-666 at an unmatched price of Rs. 2499

Lapcare, one of India’s leading consumer tech brands with expertise in computer & mobile peripherals, has announced the launch of the latest GoBeat II Bluetooth party speaker LBS-666 in the Indian market. Positioned to be the powerful loudspeaker by Lapcare, GoBeat II shall be made available in all the leading retail stores at a whopping price of Rs. 2499/- from December onwards.

The GoBeat II LBS-666 has a built-in lithium-ion battery with 3.7V1200mAh, which means the speaker guarantees music 10 hrs/day. The Speaker also features Battery Care Mode that prevents overcharging, making your speaker more dependable and durable. The support of the Dual Diaphragm and TWS, allows you to enjoy true stereo sound quality without the use of cables or wires.

The Go Beat II speakers can easily connect to your mobile phones and laptops through Bluetooth. You can also carry it from room to room or just throw it in your bag. Commenting on the same Mr. Atul Gupta, Managing Director, Lapcare said “Lapcare is a consumer-friendly brand that is committed to delivering and meeting its customers’ demands, by bringing them up-to-date technology products, through studying the market trends. We understand that our young customers require vibrancy and with GoBeat II LBS 666, we keep our promise of bringing a variety of wireless and easy-to-use products with a longer life, which means enhanced usage without any worry. We shall be bringing in more such products in the future.”

Quick Specification: Lapcare GoBeat II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker LBS-666

Bluetooth version: V5.0

Rated power: 2*7w

Battery: 1200mAH

Support: Bluetooth, AUX, Micro SD Card, FM, TWS ， U disk

Wireless working range: 10M (without obstacles )

Input voltage: DC 5V /1A

Charging method: Micro USB

Product size: 255*100*133 mm

Material ： ABS”

Handsfree Calls

The GoBeat LBS-666 Bluetooth party speaker shall be made available in black color.

Having more than 36 offices pan India Lapcare is the brand of Rx Infotech Pvt Ltd that offers products across 7 categories and 210 product lines and is supported by a wide dealership network of over 21000 across the country.