Bluetooth neckband with integrated FM Mode and MP3 player

With an aim to strengthen its audio portfolio in India and cater to the emerging needs of consumers, itel India launched its latest Bluetooth neckband – ROAR 60. Priced at INR 999, the neckband enhances the audio experience of consumers significantly with trendy features like integrated FM mode and an inbuilt memory card slot for the MP3 player. Its beautiful gradient design and striking looks makes the neckband stand out from the crowd.

Aligned with the company’s vision to offer affordable yet trendy smart gadgets, ROAR 60 provides an ultra-modern technology experience to its users. An ultimate music station for all music aficionados, the unique features of an integrated MP3 player, FM radio and SD card enable users to listen to their favorite playlist even without access to a smartphone. The Bluetooth neckband also offers Dual Pairing Support that enables users to connect with PC & Mobile at the same time reducing the fuss of switching between devices.

Commenting on the launch of Roar 60, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, of TRANSSION India said, “At itel, we understand the ever-evolving audio segment in India with the rising aspirations of consumers, especially the youth. They want to have an audio gadget that can run for hours, offer melodious sound quality, gives them a hassle-free experience and add to their style statement. The launch of Roar 60 is in line with this demand. With this neckband, we are offering unparalleled quality without compromising on the style.”

ROAR 60 has a whopping 21 hours of non-stop MP3 playback time using an SD card, making it a perfect music companion. The neckband also offers 7 hrs FM and 15 hrs of music playback time on a single charge. The ergonomic collar design of the neckband fits comfortably on the go, giving users an uninterrupted music experience for long hours on the go.

With 10mm Bass Boost Drivers and its in-ear design, ROAR 60 provides better sound quality and it’s comfortable on ears. Also, the device is splash proof with IPX5 water-resistant technology. The neckband offers voice assistant activation support for a holistic experience of consumers. The company is offering 365 days’ warranty on the product that comes in a gradient dark blue colour.

The launch of ROAR 60 reinforces the brand’s focus on the smart gadgets portfolio and its foray into the AIOT segment. The brand will be launching many exciting gadgets in the coming months further strengthening its footing here.

Product Specifications

ROAR 60 MP3 Player Yes FM Mode Yes Wireless Connection Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth Range 10 meter Input Port Micro-USB Color Gradient Dark Blue Battery Life Music Play Time: Up to 15 hours FM Play Time: Up to 7 hours MP3 Play Time: Up to 21hours Dual Pairing Yes Silicone Eartips 3 different sizes: S/M/L Voice Activation Yes Price 999