BlizzCon 2023: Everything Announced and Revealed

In a surprise announcement, Blizzard revealed Diablo 4’s first expansion, Vessel of Hatred. The expansion is set to release in 2024 and will introduce a new playable class, the Necromancer, as well as a new region to explore and a new story campaign.

Key Highlights:

Diablo 4’s first expansion, Vessel of Hatred, announced

Three new expansions for World of Warcraft in The Worldsoul Saga revealed

Overwatch 2 introduces a new hero named Magua

Hearthstone’s next expansion, Showdown in the Badlands, to launch on November 14

Blizzard announces a new survival game, codenamed Project Odyssey

Three New Expansions for World of Warcraft in The Worldsoul Saga Revealed:

Blizzard also announced three new expansions for World of Warcraft, which will together form a new saga called The Worldsoul Saga. The first expansion, The War Within, will release in 2024 and will take new expansions to the subterranean kingdoms of Azeroth.

Overwatch 2 Introduces a New Hero Named Magua:

Overwatch 2 fans got a treat with the reveal of a new hero, Magua. Magua is a tank hero with a heavy focus on crowd control. He has a number of abilities that allow him to stun and knock back enemies, as well as a shield that can protect him and his allies.

Hearthstone’s Next Expansion, Showdown in the Badlands, to Launch on November 14:

Hearthstone’s next expansion, Showdown in the Badlands, was also revealed at BlizzCon. The is set to launch on November 14 and will introduce a new Wild West theme to the game. It will also add a number of new cards, including a new hero card, Reno Lone Ranger.

Blizzard Announces a New Survival Game, Codenamed Project Odyssey:

One of the biggest surprises of BlizzCon was the announcement of a new survival game from Blizzard, codenamed Project Odyssey. The game is still in early development, but Blizzard has said that it will be a “new kind of experience” for players.

Other Announcements:

In addition to the major announcements listed above, Blizzard also made a number of other announcements at BlizzCon, including:

A new PvE mode for Overwatch 2

A new co-op mode for Hearthstone Battlegrounds

A rework of the rewards system for World of Warcraft

A new mobile game set in the Diablo universe

BlizzCon 2023 was a packed event with big announcements for fans of all of Blizzard’s major franchises. From new expansions for Diablo 4 and World of Warcraft to a new Overwatch 2 hero and a mysterious survival game, there was something for everyone.