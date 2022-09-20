Blaupunkt TV Launches 75 inches model ahead of Big Billion Days Sale, offers Hefty Discounts on all models

The much-awaited big Billion Days sale is going to be live from 23rd September and Blaupunkt, a german-rooted audio-visual brand, today launches magnificent 75-inch 4K Smart TV with premium features at Rs 84,999. The TV has all the bells and whistles you would expect from a premium 4K TV.

The Blaupunkt Fans can able to purchase the 75 inches and recently launched QLED series with Google Tv in this BBD sale which will start on September 23rd September 2022.

The 75-inch bezel-less premium television is sleek and beautiful, featuring 4k resolution, a digital noise filter, and Google assistance. To enjoy a cinematic and rich sound, it has a 60W speaker output and has Android 10 Technology. Whether you’re watching your favourite movie or streaming the latest blockbuster, you’ll be able to enjoy an immersive viewing experience like never before as the luxurious TV is packed with features like Dolby Vision, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos and DTS TruSurround sound technology, 6000 Plus Apps and Games Like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, Google Play Store with 500,000 Plus TV Shows. And it comes with a brightness of 550 nits, 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM.

This sale has announced significant discounts on the recently unveiled 50-inch QLED Smart TV model. The 50-inch QLED Smart TV costs Rupees 34,999/-, the 55-inch model costs Rupees 40,999/- and the 65-inch model costs Rupees 60,999/- only. This is the first time in the history of TV manufacturing that an Indian TV manufacturing firm (SPPL) has launched QLED with Google TV in India. Blaupunkt, an audio-visual German legacy brand, recently announced three premium QLED TV models with Google TV. To deliver a gorgeous look, all the models come with an Alloy stand, Bezel-less, and Airslim design.

Packed with features and 60-watt dynamic sound output, four built-in speakers support Dolby Atmos. The Blaupunkt Google TV features 360-degree surround sound, transforming the living room and providing a theatre-like experience at home. These units have DTS TruSurround sound technology with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus and Far Field Voice Control with Google Assistant. Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Band WiFi, and Google TV with Voice Assistant are all included. The 50-inch and 55-inch models have a brightness of 550 Nits, while the 65-inch model has a brightness of 600 Nits.