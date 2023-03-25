Blaupunkt launches powerful 220-Watt SBWL100 Dolby Soundbar in India for best OTT viewing experience

Blaupunkt, a leading German electronics and audio brand has launched SBWL100 Wireless Dolby Soundbar in India. The all new Blaupunkt SBWL100 soundbar boasts of 220 Watt that delivers a power packed package of thumping bass and a crisp audio.

TRUE DOLBY AUDIO SOUND has perfected audio balance which distinguishes highs from lows in movies and music videos that provides TRUE 360 DEGREE CINEMA SURROUND EXPERIENCE. The Woofer is large and makes its presence felt thanks to its massive size. The build quality and reliability of the product are of the highest order.

In addition, the product comes with the latest version of Bluetooth that covers a wide range. The product offers INTELLIGENT CONNECTIVITY including HDMI, ARC, OPTICAL, COAXIAL, AUX- IN, BT & USB. The Remote Controller makes it much more convenient to operate as it comes with Adjustable Treble/ Bass Enhancement /EQ to name a few.

The premium edgeless design offers an elegance that adds a touch of class to your audio-visual experience and the materials used are of the finest grade. The soundbar has an equalizer that balances and controls the audio with 4 sound modes to choose from – Song, Cinema, Dialog and 3D. For all the party people the SBW250 comes with dedicated Karaoke and Guitar ports.

The Blaupunkt SBWL100 soundbar is priced at Rs 11,999/-. The product is already available on Amazon.