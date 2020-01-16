Blaupunkt launches its new BTW Pro wireless earphones in India for INR 6,999

blBlaupunkt has launched in India its latest wireless earphones, the BTW Pro. Priced at INR 6999, the German technology major described the new BTW Pro as true wireless earphones that has been designed keeping in mind the demands and aspiration of the audiophiles.

Towards that, the earphones boast of a host of features and advanced technologies that promises a class leading listening experience each time. That includes a dual mic design where one mic is tasked to suppress external noise while the other aids in clear conversations.

The earphones are also Qualcomm aptX HD Sound enabled, which in simple terms translates to high resolution 24-bit music where you are able to pick up even the smallest of details easily. There is noise cancellation tech at work too which creates the sort of peaceful environment for your conversations to thrive.

The earphones look cool too, with its short stub that isn’t too pronounced and hence does not protrude much outside of the ear. The earphones also sport sort of an angular design which applies to its case as well, and it does look nice too.

Another unique aspect with the BTW Pro is that there are no master or slave ear buds as such. Instead, the one you bring out first gets designated as the master earbud while the other will be the slave. Also, the earbuds get automatically paired with your device the moment it is extracted from its case. Pairing again is courtesy of Bluetooth 5.0 technology which allows for better connectivity while being frugal on the battery.

While still on the battery, the BTW Pro comes with a 70 mAh battery on each of the earbuds while a 740 mAh battery is packed inside the charging case. Blaupunkt is claiming a sand by time of up to 120 hours along with play time of 66 hours. Put in simple terms, the earphones have a standby time of about a week with the charging case along with playback time of about 36 hours.

The earphones are also compatible with both Apple Siri and Google Assistant. That covers the two dominant smartphone platforms, which means the BTW Pro is ready for use irrespective of whether it’s an iPhone or an Android device that you own. To add to user convenience, the earphones come with touch based controls so that you won’t have to fish out your phone to control the same. Instead, tap your fingers and ask the digital assistant to do the needful.

Further, with the BTW Pro being IPX-7 water and dust proof, there are least chances of the earphones getting damaged from rain, sweat or dust. What that means is that you can be rest assured of the new Blaupunkt earphones being your constant companion come rain, hail or storm.

Blaupunkt is among the pioneers when it comes to audio devices and products. They have been at it for almost a century now and the new BTW Pro is a testimony of the rich experience they have gathered in the field over the years. You can buy the new BTW Pro earphones from Amazon right away.