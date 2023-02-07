Blaupunkt launches 3-in-1 24-inch Smart TV in India, Price starts at just Rs 6,999/

Blaupunkt TV, a German-rooted audio-visual brand having a legacy of more than 100 years, launched 24-inch Smart Premium TV to its portfolio in India. Blaupunkt customers can avail of the newly launched 24-inch, 3-in-1 model at Rs 6,999/- of a special discount from 7th February till 12th February on Flipkart. Get the 3-in-1 experience by turning your time spent working, watching, and binge-watching into more with just one device. The TV can be operated as a Monitor, and experience smart features, and Television. This 24-inch smart TV is exclusively available on Flipkart.

The smart Premium TV range is the perfect option for consumers because of its tailored suggestions, superior sound system, and best-in-class content viewing experience. This TV unit has an HD Ready Display, a 20-watt Sound output with two Bottom Firing installed speakers, and Surround sound technology. To deliver a gorgeous look, this model comes with Airslim designs. It also has a chipset (processor) A35*4, and a Wifi speed of 2.4 GHz. The 24-inch smart TV comes with a brightness of 300 Nits.

This model comes with 512 MB RAM, 4 GB ROM, a Digital Noise Filter, A+ Panel, this Tv supports devices such as PC, mobile, and laptops. Dedicated Shortcut Keys on the remote of Youtube, and access many more apps and Games such as Prime Video, Zee5, Voot, and Sony LIV.

Speaking on the launch, Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics PVT LTD (SPPL), the exclusive brand licensee of Blaupunkt TV in India said “We are extremely excited with the launch of 24 inches TV which will give the consumers an extremely new experience. With this launch, we are looking to target Tier 2,3, and 4 markets via Flipkart’s wider reach. This will be an Avante-Garde model as only a few models under 24 inches in size are available for buyers that are too non-smart or not with good features wherein Blaupunkt TV will be a game-changer because of its premiumness, Sound quality, and extra added features”

Blaupunkt TVs have seen tremendous success over the past year, resulting in 4.6 ratings out of 5 on Flipkart. The forthcoming new model features the most significant innovations in picture quality with HD Ready quality, high-end sound technology, and bezel-less design and is manufactured by SPPL (Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd), one of India’s largest TV manufacturers.