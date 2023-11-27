Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Drop Google Pixel Phones to Record Low Prices on Amazon

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have brought about some significant price drops for Google Pixel phones on Amazon, with the Pixel 7a seeing a remarkable 25% discount, making it the most affordable Pixel phone ever. The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are also on sale, along with the high-end Pixel Fold.

Key Highlights

Google Pixel 7a, 8, and 8 Pro discounted for Black Friday and Cyber Monday on Amazon

Pixel 7a sees a 25% discount, dropping to a record low of $374

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are also on sale, priced at $549 and $799, respectively

High-end Pixel Fold receives a $400 discount

Pixel 7a Steals the Show with Record Low Price

The Pixel 7a, Google’s mid-range smartphone, has received a substantial 25% discount, bringing its price down to a record low of $374 on Amazon. This makes it an incredibly attractive option for budget-conscious shoppers seeking a capable smartphone with excellent cameras and Google’s latest software features.

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro Also Receive Discounts

For those looking for a more premium experience, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are also on sale, offering significant savings. The Pixel 8, with its powerful Tensor chip and impressive camera capabilities, is now priced at $549 for the 128GB model. The Pixel 8 Pro, boasting an even more advanced camera system and a larger display, is available for $799 for the 128GB model.

Pixel Fold Gets a $400 Discount

Google’s foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold, has also joined the Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities, receiving a notable $400 discount. This brings the price down to $1,399, making it a more compelling option for those seeking a unique foldable experience.

Where to Buy

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Google Pixel phones are available on Amazon.com. You can also find these deals on other retailers, but Amazon is typically the best place to get the lowest prices.

Tips for Getting the Best Deals

Here are a few tips for getting the best deals on Google Pixel phones during Black Friday and Cyber Monday:

Shop early: The best deals tend to sell out quickly, so it is best to shop early to get the best selection.

Compare prices: Be sure to compare prices from different retailers to make sure you are getting the best deal.

Sign up for retailer alerts: Many retailers will send you alerts when they have new deals on Google Pixel phones.

Consider refurbished phones: Refurbished phones are like-new phones that have been returned or exchanged. They are typically much cheaper than new phones, and they come with a warranty.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Offer a Chance to Grab Google Pixels at Unbelievable Prices

With these Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering an opportunity to grab Google Pixel phones at some of the lowest prices ever. The Pixel 7a, in particular, is an exceptional deal, making it a fantastic choice for those seeking an affordable and capable smartphone. The discounts on the Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and Fold also present enticing options for those seeking more advanced features and a premium experience.