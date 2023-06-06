Bird AI BirdHub Pro Video Conferencing and Collaboration System Review

With the shift back to office environments and the departure from remote work culture, there arises a significant demand for technology, whether in the form of hardware or software, to enhance collaboration. This need stems from the transformation of the collaborative landscape due to the influx of technology during the pandemic. To address this requirement, Bird AI, an Indian startup, has introduced the BirdHub Pro —a remarkable solution that can be likened to a highly advanced Smart Board.

The BirdHub Pro functions as a real-time collaboration platform, streamlining meeting experiences by consolidating all the necessary tools into a single click. Bird AI offers a range of collaboration devices, powered by the Bird Platform, that can be utilized in various settings such as huddles, small and medium-sized meeting rooms, work desks, executive cabins, and even home offices. We have been using the BirdHub Pro for a week now, and here’s what we think about it.

Box Contents

BirdHub Pro Main Unit, with mounting clamp

SuperCapacitive Electronic Stylus with charging cables

Wireless AirMouse/Keyboard

HDMI Cable

TypeC USB Cable

Power Cable & Adapter

Quick Start Guide

Design

The BirdHub Pro is a user-friendly device designed to seamlessly connect to large displays. Its construction materials primarily include plastic and metal, showcasing meticulous attention to detail. The Hub core houses all the essential circuitry, such as the motherboard, system-on-a-chip (SoC), digital signal processor (DSP), image signal processor (ISP), ROM, and storage. Additionally, the core incorporates a wide-angle camera for video calls.

To facilitate mounting on top of a display, the BirdHub Pro features two elongated arms adjacent to the core. Another arm extends vertically from the Hub, carrying a secondary camera responsible for tracking the stylus position on the display. The Hub is equipped with only two cables: one for the power supply and the other being a USB cable used to connect the Hub to an external laptop or PC.

Performance

The BirdHub Pro is touted as a one-stop solution for all your productivity needs and that holds true for the most part. It transforms any screen into a dynamic hub for seamless collaboration. With its real-time interactivity and an impressive array of features, this product redefines the meeting experience. Under the hood, the Bird Hub is powered by a powerful Hexacore ARM processor with an AI Neural Processing Unit (NPU). The unit comes equipped with 6GB RAM which ensures smooth operation, while the SoC enables advanced functionalities, such as intelligent image processing and seamless multitasking.

Setting up the BirdHub Pro is easy and straightforward. You just need to place the hub onto a large enough display and hook it up. The Hub can be operated in two modes, standalone or USB mode. The unit runs a forked version of Android with Bird AI’s proprietary software which includes an encrypted cloud workspace suite aimed at enterprise customers.

Jumping to the performance aspect of the review, One of the standout features of this hub is its 4K UHD camera, equipped with auto-framing capability. This ensures that every participant is captured in the frame, regardless of their position in the room. Alongside this, the far-field multi-microphone array with noise cancellation guarantees crystal-clear audio, eliminating distractions and ensuring optimal communication.

Compatibility is key, and this hub doesn’t disappoint. It seamlessly integrates with popular video conferencing applications, making it a versatile choice for any organization. Additionally, the support for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) mode allows users to connect any laptop using a single USB-C cable, enabling hassle-free connectivity.

One of the most impressive features of this collaborative hub is the built-in collaborative whiteboard. This digital whiteboard can be accessed from anywhere, enabling teams to brainstorm and ideate effortlessly. Whether you’re in the room or attending virtually, this whiteboard fosters real-time collaboration and boosts productivity. The onboard camera on the BirdHub Pro tracks the stylus with pin-point accuracy, something that left us quite impressed.

In terms of audio and video quality, the BirdHub Pro holds its ground quite well. The in-built ultra-wide full HD camera captures the entire meeting room with its 120-degree of Field of View (FoV), ensuring that every participant is included in the frame, regardless of their position. Moreover, its compatibility with major collaboration software enables both in-room and virtual collaboration with exceptional audio and video quality. The baked-in software on the Hub has the option to place the group of people into separate videos, thereby giving each user a thorough presence in meetings and video calls.

Verdict

The BirdHub Pro revolutionizes meetings, turning any screen into a dynamic collaboration hub. With an impressive 4K UHD camera and far-field microphone array, the Hub delivers crystal-clear visuals and audio. Compatibility with popular VC apps and BYOD mode ensure seamless connectivity which is the icing on the cake. The built-in collaborative whiteboard fosters real-time brainstorming from anywhere. With the option of wireless content sharing and exceptional audio-visual quality, the Hub is a game-changer for productive and engaging meetings.