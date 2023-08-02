Big is Back’ with Xiaomi Smart TV X Series reveal; brings best in class ‘Content First’ 4K experience

Xiaomi India, the country’s No.1 Smart TV brand, today unveiled the latest range of X Series Smart TVs. Taking feedback from the #XiaomiFans and enthusiasts, Xiaomi has reintroduced the 165cm (65) variant to the X Series line-up after 4 years, along with the 139cm (55), 127cm (50) and 109cm (43) size variants. Moving away from a app based approach, Xiaomi’s new X Series Smart TVs brings a ‘Content first UI’ approach powered by Google TV and PatchWall+, that personalizes content for users basis their own viewing preferences.

With Dolby Vision® and Vivid Picture Engine technology, Xiaomi Smart TV X Series brings the 4K cinematic viewing experience, combined with a 30W speaker with Dolby Audio™ the Smart TVs offer a crisp audio system for a cinematic experience at home. Elevating the overall premium aesthetic with a bezel-less design, the Xiaomi Smart TV X Series offers a full-screen experience with upto 98% screen-to-body ratio.

Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer at Xiaomi India, said, “As an industry leader responsible for bringing the smart TV experience to millions, we understand the three most important aspects that make smart TV viewing experience truly elevated are display, audio and software experience. With the Xiaomi Smart TV X Series, we have not only considerably improved each of these experiences but have also taken a content first UI approach for never like before personalized viewing experience. With the upcoming festive season and the cricket World Cup, we look forward to the Xiaomi Smart TV X Series playing a big part in the country’s celebrations.”

Content first UI, powered by Google TV

Powered by the latest Google TV, the new smart TV line-up brings a content-first UI approach, that allows consumers quick and convenient access to a variety of entertainment options along with curated recommendations, watchlists for all discoveries and profiles to streamline content preferences. The smart TVs comes with Google Assistant for voice commands and Chromecast built-in, along with Miracast that allows users to stream their favorite content from their smartphones, tablets & laptops.

PatchWall+: A smarter, more engaging Live TV Experience

PatchWall+ will provide users with access to a vast selection of over 200 live TV channels. In collaboration with various regional OTT and Live TV providers, Xiaomi India curates the most extensive collection of regional channels within this domain.

The latest version of PatchWall brings a deep integration with 30+ international and Indian content partners in 15+ languages, that makes content discovery more immersive, collaborative, and interactive than ever before.

The 4K Visual Smart Experience

The new Xiaomi Smart TV X Series line-up supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 which brings more realistic colors and contrast to deliver life like pictures, improved saturation and brightness across multiple color gamut and standards. Xiaomi Smart TV X Series feature an in-house video processing algorithm – Vivid Picture Engine(VPE). With up to 94% DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, users get to experience 1.07 billion colors that significantly improves the visual experience. Additionally, Xiaomi’s proprietary MEMC engine – Reality Flow analyses picture frames and interpolates frames to ensure smooth and blur-free visuals for fast-paced content.

Cinematic audio experience

Besides the Dolby Audio and powerful 30 Watt speakers, the Xiaomi Smart TV X series support DTS:X and DTS: Virtual X Technology, allowing users to discover new levels of detail, clarity, and depth for a powerful room-filling surround sound that completes an immersive entertainment experience.

Easy connectivity

Supplementing a great visual and an audio experience, the Xiaomi Smart TV X Series offers connectivity with all the next-gen consoles, with a 3 HDMI v2.1 supporting e-ARC & ALLM, 2 USB ports and an AV and earphone port. The series is powered by a 64-bit Quad Core A55 chip, that supports Dual Band Wi-Fi (2*2 MIMO). The X Series also comes with Bluetooth 5.0 for easy connectivity with all audio devices.

The sleek and minimalistic remote brings a wide range of functions and control.

Price and Availability

Xiaomi Smart TV X Series 165 cm (65) variant will be available from August 5th 2023. The remaining variants of the Xiaomi Smart TV X Series range starts from INR 28,999/-, and will be available across online and offline channels like Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Homes, Mi Stores and other retail outlets from August 4th 2023.

Variant MRP Net Offer Price Xiaomi Smart TV X Series 43 INR 28,999 INR 26,999 Xiaomi Smart TV X Series 50 INR 34,999 INR 32,999 Xiaomi Smart TV X Series 55 INR 39,999 INR 37,499 Xiaomi Smart TV X Series 65 INR 61,999 INR 58,999

Additionally, ICICI Bank members can avail an additional bank discount of up to INR 3,000/- across online and offline channels like Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Homes, Mi Stores, and other retail outlets.