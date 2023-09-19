BGMI Redeem Codes for 19 September 2023: Claim and Receive Exclusive Rewards Today!

Attention, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players! Today is your lucky day as new redeem codes for 19th September 2023 have been released. These codes offer a plethora of rewards including gun skins, free character vouchers, and even UC or Royal Pass discounts. Read on to find out how you can claim these exciting rewards.

Latest Redeem Codes

Here are some of the most recent BGMI redeem codes as of 19 September 2023:

RNUZBZ9QQ: AKM Glacier Skin

JJCZCDZJ9U: Golden Pan

MIDASBUY-COM: Free rename card

TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit

GPHZDBTFZM32U: Gun Skin (UMP9)

KARZBZYTR: Skin (KAR98 Sniper)

SD71G84FCC: AKM Skin

These codes include a variety of rewards such as gun skins for M4, AKM, M416, AWM, M24, UZI, KAR98K, and free character vouchers for Andy, Carlo, Sara, Victor, and Anna.

How to Redeem

Redeeming these codes is a straightforward process. Follow these steps:

Visit the Official BGMI Redeem Page: Head over to the official BGMI redeem website. Enter Your Character ID: Your character ID is essential for the redeem process. Input the Redeem Code: Enter the code correctly. Confirm and Click on “Redeem”: If your redeem code is valid, you will receive your rewards.

Important Points to Note

Make sure to enter the redeem codes correctly.

These codes are time-sensitive and may expire.

If a code doesn’t work, try the other codes listed above.

Conclusion

Don’t miss out on these exclusive rewards. Here’s a quick recap:

Exclusive Gun Skins: M4, AKM, M416, AWM, M24, UZI, KAR98K

Free Character Vouchers: Andy, Carlo, Sara, Victor, Anna

Additional Rewards: UC or Royal Pass Discounts

So, gear up and claim your rewards now! Happy gaming!

Note: This article is based on the latest information available as of 19 September 2023.