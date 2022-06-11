Audio specialist beyerdynamic introduces two new gaming headsets, the MMX 100 and MMX 150. The new additions to the popular MMX series are the perfect headsets for gamers who enjoy excellent sound, are looking for innovative features and want the plug-and-play comfort of a headset. With the combination of excellent wearing comfort, dedicated sound for gamers and the new META VOICE microphone, beyerdynamic offers the right product – the Meta Pick, so to speak – for every gamer.

The Meta Pick allows gamers to play strategically and thus always find the best champion. For premium studio-quality sound, beyerdynamic’s driver systems are the best Meta Pick for your ears due to decades of audio experience and passion for gaming.

MMX 100 and MMX 150 – a new era of gaming headsets

The MMX 100 is an analog gaming headset with unparalleled sound, perfect for gamers who prefer to play on the console and connect the headset directly to the controller. It is compatible with all platforms that have an analog output with 4-pole and a 2×3-pole 3.5 mm jack plug. The MMX 150 is a digital USB gaming headset with integrated sound card and tuned features for passionate gamers.

The built-in 40 mm driver systems are specifically optimized for gaming by beyerdynamic’s acoustic engineers and provide a high-resolution sound image. The result is a clear and precise sound that is audible in all genres: In FPS games, the precise sound localization convincingly gives a clear advantage in a wide variety of situations, and RPGs feel even more realistic due to the distinct sound image.

Both headsets feature the new META VOICE cardioid condenser microphone. The high demands in gaming require a natural voice transmission with as little surrounding noise in the background as possible. The 9.9 mm capsule reproduces the voice image naturally and realistic, while typical noise such as mouse and keyboard clicks is suppressed.

The controls are located directly on both headsets. The convenient control wheel and intuitive controls allow you to run the volume quickly and precisely without leaving the game. Additionally, the microphone can be muted directly via the separate mute button. The MMX 150 also features a Light Guide System on the control wheel to make features such as Augmented Mode and Mute visually apparent.

Augmented Mode – Direct access to the outside world

Gaming is the window to another world, where one adventure after another awaits. But even in the most exciting moments, we sometimes need to devote our attention to the outside world. So, to maintain the balance between the digital and the real world, the MMX 150 is equipped with the new Augmented Mode.

In Augmented Mode, the surrounding sounds are detected and mixed into the playback signal in real time. This allows interaction with the outside world without having to interrupt the game, and awareness of one’s own voice and volume is always guaranteed.

Sophisticated design delivers hours of wearing comfort

The MMX 100 and MMX 150 combine classic beyerdynamic aesthetics with functionality for the ultimate gaming experience. The high-quality aluminum headband is the binding piece of the long-lasting headset. To prevent pressure points on the head, the headband is equipped with a synthetic leather band with memory foam. The memory foam-filled synthetic leather ear pads also guarantee long hours of wearing comfort and are even faster and easier to replace thanks to the bayonet mechanism. Both headsets are available in gray and black.

Availability and Pricing

The MMX 100 is available for 11999 INR and the MMX 150 for 14999 INR. Both the models are available with two color variants, Black and Grey at the online store at beyerdynamicindia.com, headphonezone. in and amazon.in.

Specifications: MMX 100

Transducer Dynamic Acoustic design Closed Impedance 32 Ohms Frequency response 5 – 30.000 Hz Transmission Wired Length & type of cable Analog: 1.2 m / pluggable / straight cable Analog: 2 m / pluggable / straight cable Connection plug Analog: analog cable 5 pin 3.5 mm jack plug to 4 pin 3.5 mm jack plug Analog: analog cable 5 pin 3.5 mm jack plug to 2 x 3 pin 3.5 mm jack plug Weight (without cable) 296 g Scope of delivery MMX 100 headset with detachable cable and microphone arm Analog cable 5-pin 3.5mm jack plug to 4-pin 3.5 mm jack plug (1.2 m) Analog cable 5-pin 3.5mm jack plug to 2x 3-pin 3.5 mm jack plug (2 m) Gooseneck Pop Filter Recommended retail price 11999 INR

Specifications: MMX 150