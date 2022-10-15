Best WebOS-Powered 4K Ultra-HD Smart TVs That You Can Bring Home This Diwali

Diwali is just around the corner and it is time for people to avail the best festive season deals to get their Diwali shopping in. Smart TVs and appliances are one of the most popular categories that people purchase during the festive season, mainly due to the attractive deals that are on offer. While everyone looks to buy a new smart TV during the Diwali season, it is not always easy to pick the best option according to specific usage and budgets, given the plethora of options available for all kinds of buyers and budgets.

The premium smart TV segment is highly competitive, and is mainly dominated by certain brands. However, there are a lot of lesser-known products out there that offer a similar experience. This Diwali, you have a chance of picking something that offers you the best entertainment and smart home experience. Here are a few options:

Elista 65-Inch LED 4K Smart TV WU65EKC74

Elista is offering massive discounts on its 65-inch 4K LED Smart TV powered by WebOS. The Elista 65-inch LED 4K Smart TV powered by WebOS is priced at Rs 59,993 during the company’s Diwali festival offer. The Elista LED smart TV powered by WebOS comes with a sharp 65-inch A+ panel with a 4K resolution. Powered by WebOS operating platform, the Elista 65-inch 4K LED smart TV powered by WebOS has a 20W speaker system with support for Dolby Audio. The Elista 65-inch 4K LED smart TV powered by WebOS also offers a range of other smart features like a magic remote control, built-in Alexa, the Thin Q app, and more.

LG 65-inch 4K LED smart TV UQ8020

Priced at Rs 77,990 during the Diwali sale, the LG 65-inch LED 4K Smart TV is another option buyers can take home this Diwali. The smart TV comes with an Ultra-HD 4K display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The smart TV has a 20W speaker system and runs on WebOS operating system. The LG 65-inch 4K smart TV also offers features like built-in voice assistant, HDR 10 Pro support, and more.