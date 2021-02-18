If you are looking for a VPN for Windows, your options are endless as the internet is flooded with several VPNs. However, if you zero down your search to a good VPN for Windows, it is a different story.

We looked at several VPNs in the market and tested them to find the best VPNs for Windows for 2021. We judged VPNs on parameters like speeds, security, unblocking capabilities, customer support, and much more. We also skimmed through the rankings created by other highly credible and expert VPN portals such as pinpointVPN.

Our meticulous judgment ruled out many VPNs as they lacked privacy or offered frustratingly slow speed. Meanwhile, we discovered a few VPNs that performed well. Some VPNs even exceeded our expectations by providing fast speeds, access to streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video, and BBC iPlayer, and full compatibility with Windows 10, 8, and 7. Here we discuss the five best VPNs for Windows (PCs, Tablets & Laptops) in 2021.

NordVPN:

NordVPN is arguably the most popular VPN, thanks to its consistent fast speed and ability to unblock every streaming site including Netflix, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer. Armed with a massive network of 5,510+ servers in 59 countries, it gives seamless service and offers impeccable privacy. It uses AES 256-bit encryption to secure your data. It also has the proprietary Double VPN setting feature for users looking for more protection. It uses OpenVPN protocol by default, has an automatic kill switch, and a built-in CyberSec feature that automatically blocks ads, trackers, and malware. It offers 24/7 support via live chat that means all your doubts and queries are solved immediately. The policy of a 30-day money-back guarantee is effective. It allows you to try the VPN for free for a month with no long-term commitment.

ExpressVPN:

ExpressVPN offers an easy-to-use interface and has versatile unblocking power on top of incredible speeds.

The software is easy to install and has premium features such as a kill-switch, DNS leak protection, port selection, auto-connect, and obfuscated servers. The VPN is out of reach of more invasive jurisdictions as it is based in the British Virgin Islands. It follows a zero-logs policy to keep user’s data secure.

ExpressVPN implements OpenVPN encryption to high standards and protects your data both at home and on public WiFi. ExpressVPN owes its popularity to vital features such as providing unblocking capabilities across 94 countries with 3000 servers and offering access to several popular streaming services globally including, Netflix and iPlayer. The seamless customer support adds to its long list of benefits, while the 30-day money-back guarantee is lucrative. ExpressVPN’s Windows app is full of useful features and is compatible with all versions of Windows.

IPVanish:

IPVanish offers top-quality service with its military-grade 256-bit AES encryption and OpenVPN protocol. It also has other key features like a built-in kill switch, DNS leak protection, and a solid no-logs policy. Importantly, all these features come wrapped in a neat and seamless user-friendly interface.

IPVanish’s network includes 1,600 servers in 75 countries, and it can unblock Netflix and BBC iPlayer. The VPN offers consistent speeds and is compatible with various versions of Windows.

It supports P2P connections and has an in-built SOCKS5 for safe torrenting. With IPVanish, you have the flexibility to use multiple connections as it offers unlimited simultaneous device connections on a single account. IPVanish’s customer service is top-notch, and you can connect with them 24/7 via live chat or email.

IPVanish offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can test it before making up your mind.

CyberGhost:

CyberGhost is the ideal VPN for Windows if you want an easy-to-use app. It requires little set-up, and selecting server locations is quick & hassle-free.

CyberGhost has 110 server locations across 90 countries. The Windows app is loaded with all necessary VPN features for enjoying digital privacy from your ISP and the government. It ensures your IP address cannot be tracked by websites while the OpenVPN encryption shields you from being cracked. The zero-logs policy of the VPN means it can never reveal your habits to any authority. The additional features of DNS leak protection and a kill-switch are impressive and add to its overall experience. It offers ten simultaneous connections making it easier for you to accommodate the needs of your entire family. The 45-day money-back guarantee on subscription plans of over one month is worth-mentioning.

Hotspot Shield:

Hotspot Shield is a renowned name in the Windows VPN field, and its unique Catapult Hydra protocol makes it one of the best in the market.

Super-fast server connection speeds are the crucial benefit of using its protocol. The VPN is highly beneficial for Windows users and especially for users who love streaming and torrenting.

Apart from its super-fast speed, it offers a Windows client that is ridiculously easy to set up and use. Hitting the big, fat On/Off button is all it takes to connect to the server. Its Smart VPN feature helps you connect to the ideal server based on your location and activity.

Hotspot Shield unblocks YouTube, BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ easily and the P2P support on every single server is useful for torrenting.