Best Solutions to Recover Deleted Images on All Devices (Windows, Mac, iPhone, Android)

In this advanced age of digital and multimedia-influenced communication, images and videos are the principal and preferred means of information transfer. Ahead of this, every one of us likes to take snaps of our best moments to keep them cherished forever. The most undesired situations are, however, these memories getting deleted. Such instances put forward the query of how to recover permanently deleted photos. The following article talks about effective solutions to recover deleted photos on all devices, including desktop and mobile devices.

Part 1: Recovering Deleted Photos on Windows and Mac Devices

Windows and Mac-supported utilities are the commonest platforms of data storage for most users. Looking at the other side, there are enough reasons for content mismanagement with these devices as well. Likewise, your favorite photos getting deleted can be a rather common occurrence. While you may fiddle through ways of getting them back, let us see through some common photo recovery solutions in what follows next:

Method 1: Recovering Deleted Images from Recycle Bin or Trash

For Windows users:

The images that get deleted from your Windows device are moved to the Recycle Bin. If you notice some of your favorite images missing, chances are that they might be resting in the aforesaid space. Let us have a look at the quick process to restore photos from the location in what follows next:

Double-click on the ‘Recycle Bin’ icon on your Windows desktop to open the utility.

Look for the deleted images and select the ones you wish to get back.

Right-click on the selected images and choose ‘Restore’ from the dropdown menu that follows. The images can also be dragged directly to the desired folder. In an otherwise case, the photos will be restored at their previous locations.

Let the image recovery process finish, and check for the restored images in their respective folders.

For Mac users:

Like the Recycle Bin, Trash is the space for storing deleted files on Mac devices. Here’s how to get back deleted pictures from the location:

Open the Mac Trash Bin by double-clicking its desktop icon.

Select the images you want to retrieve.

Right-click on the selections and choose ‘Put Back’ from the dropdown menu for restoring the photos to their previous locations.

Method 2: Best Way to Recover Deleted Photos with Professional Data Recovery Tool

Ahead of the system-based tools, you can also work with third-party applications to address the recover photo concern. Looking for the best choices, you may pick Wondershare Recoverit without a second thought. Available on both Windows and Mac, Recoverit is an effective means of recovering permanently deleted images from almost all storage devices. In addition, it ensures quick recovery of lost data in more than 1000 file formats while retaining their original quality.

Given below are stepwise instructions to use the Recoverit Photo Recovery tool to get back the lost images:

Step 1: Select a Location

Install and launch Recoverit. Then hit the ‘Hard Drives and Locations’ tab in the main interface. The ‘Hard Drives’ window pops up, where should select a drive to move ahead. The options to choose external devices and memory partitions are also available.

Step 2: Scanning the Selected Location

Tap the ‘Start’ button to initiate the location scanning and image recovery procedure. You can monitor the scanning progress in the bottom indicator. Let the process get completed or end it manually if the desired files have been scanned.

Step 3: Previewing and Recovering the Photos

After the file scanning process is completed, you can preview the displayed images. Select the photos you want to retrieve, and tap the ‘Recover’ button to save them locally at a preferred destination.

Advantages and Features of Wondershare Recoverit

Recoverit welcomes you with an elegant interface and quick response time.

It can effectively recover deleted data in a host of sizes and formats.

You can preview the deleted photos before the recovery procedure is initiated.

It retains the original resolution and quality of the recovered images, with a remarkable 96% recovery rate.

Part 2: Recovering Deleted Photos on iPhone

When looking for answers to the query of how to recover photos on an iPhone, you can get the images back without software or through iCloud backup.

Method 1: Get Deleted Photos Back Without Software

Using the system-based method, you can get back the images within 30 days of deletion. Start with launching the ‘Photos’ app and selecting the ‘Recently Deleted’ option at the bottom.

Select the images you want to retrieve and hit ‘Recover’ to get them back.

Method 2: Get Deleted Photos Back via iCloud Backup

Using iCloud backup, follow the Settings > [your name] > iCloud > Manage Storage > Backups

Verify the existence of a data backup. Next, take the Settings > General > Reset path and select the ‘Erase All Content and Settings’ option.

path and select the ‘Erase All Content and Settings’ option. Click on ‘Erase iPhone’ to confirm the device reset process.

Hit the ‘Restore from iCloud Backup’ option, and log in with your Apple credentials.

Tap ‘Choose Backup’ and select the desired iCloud backup for recovery.

Adhere to the on-screen instructions and complete the recovery process.

Part 3: Recovering Deleted Photos on Android

When aiming how to get deleted pictures back on Android devices, you can get them back through cloud storage or Microsoft OneDrive.

Method 1: Recover via Google Photos

The Google Photos app lets you recover deleted photos within 60 days of moving them to the Trash. The app does not recover permanently deleted images without prior backup.

Launch the ‘Google Photos’ application and hit the ‘Menu’ button to choose the ‘Trash’ option.

Press and hold the image you wish to get back.

Hit the ‘Restore’ option to retrieve the deleted image.

Method 2: Recover via Microsoft OneDrive

The OneDrive Recycle Bin is another space to look for and recover deleted photos on Android devices. Here’s how to do it:

Launch the OneDrive application and click on ‘Me’ in the navigation pane at the bottom.

Tap ‘Recycle Bin’ in the list of options that pop up.

Choose the images you wish to recover and tap ‘Restore’.

Part 4: Conclusion

Images are an important and convenient means of data storage at the current time. Amid the heavy data management process, you may have often encountered the inconvenience of photos getting deleted. When looking for affordable solutions to get back lost images, you can trust the Wondershare Recoverit, which is effective to recover images without compromising on quality and resolution.