Class 10 board is very crucial for all the students. This is the turning point where they will be deciding the course they will be taking in classes 11 and 12. All the subjects should be given equal importance and have to be studied with full interest and focus. Class 10 has Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Hindi and English as the main subjects.

Students should not neglect any subject as everything has its importance and adds to the overall percentage.

Class 10 has a major role in every student's life in choosing their career. They have to make all efforts to score well in class 10. The concepts and the fundamentals that they learn in class 10 will be very helpful in the future when they give competitive exams.

Tips to prepare for class 10 board preparation.

Study plan and timetable.

Know the syllabus and the chapters of each subject and prepare a plan for each day. This should include Mathematics as the daily routine along with the other subjects. This is because Maths needs regular practice to develop accuracy.

Follow the schedule.

Once you have made the timetable make sure that you follow it regularly. This will give a systematic and organized study pattern.

Read and write

Expect Mathematics all the other subjects should be read and understood the concepts. Subjects like science in which Physics, Chemistry, and Biology are all in a single edition have to be understood conceptually. Once the concepts are clear it becomes very easy to answer the questions.

Chemistry has lots of elements and compounds name to be memorized. This can be done easily if you read it every day. Write the names of the elements and compounds in the notebook and revise them every day. You can also highlight the important topics and compounds which helps in the easy preparation.

Biology- There are lots of terminologies and diagrams which have to be practiced to get a proper grip of the subject. Revise and practice daily.

Languages (English and Hindi)- A proper understanding of grammar and the rules should be followed and learned systematically. Reading chapters and poems will give you the familiarity of words so the answers to what you write are presentable and content-relevant.

Preparation of the notes.

Prepare the notes systematically. You can make short notes of the topics and highlight the important points so that the revision during the exam becomes very easy.

Revision.

Make sure to revise whatever has been studied the previous day. You can also review the notes regularly so you are aware of the important topics and the points.

Solving the previous question paper.

Once you have completed the syllabus you can solve the question paper which will help in the development of the time management skills and also to get the accuracy of the speed while writing. You can evaluate the answers and rectify the mistakes.

Following the tips you can prepare well the class 10 syllabus without much stress and pressure.

Making short study sessions.

Sometimes long study sessions will be irritating and sometimes you might be frustrated. Instead of studying for long hours make it short and take breaks in between. This will motivate and you will be more focused. A break will make you fresh.

Books

Don’t keep buying the books and refer to everything. This will create lots of confusion. You can be thorough with the textbook and the NCERT solutions which is enough to score well in the exam.

Have a proper sleep

Don’t study for long at night and spoil your sleep. This will spoil your next day’s timetable and will spoil the complete

Be positive

Some students will always have exam fear. Even if the preparation is good still they will have a kind of fear within. Try to be positive and think that this is as good as a class exam. If you have fear sometimes you might forget what you know. Think positive and stay positive. If you are thorough with the preparation nothing can be in the way of success.

Conclusion

Prepare the syllabus with the proper timetable. Know your strengths and weakness in the topics and devote the time accordingly. Solve the previous years’ question paper to get the proper time management skills and accuracy. Rectify the mistakes and learn from your mistakes.