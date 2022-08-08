Best smartphone with stylish design & beautiful display to lit up this year’s Rakhi gifting

Ads

It’s already August and it’s time for Rakhi, something all siblings have been waiting for. As we all are planning to gift something special to our beloved siblings. Given today’s day and age, a good-looking smartphone is one of the best gifts you can give your brother or sister. And if you are on a budget, don’t worry, we have got you covered with our top picks of budget smartphones with the most stylish design and display of an immersive viewing experience for unending entertainment.

realme Narzo 50A Prime

INR 11,499

The realme Narzo 50A Prime is a trailblazer in the budget segment with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, an ultra-slim form, and a one-of-a-kind Kevlar Speed Texture. The Narzo 50A Prime can double as both a daily driver and a secondary handset depending on your requirement. The smartphone comes with the Unisoc T612 Processor, a triple camera setup, with a 50 MP primary camera, a 5,000 mAh battery, and an 18W Quick Charging. The realme Narzo 50A Prime comes in two exciting colors- Flash Black and Flash Blue and will come with two storage variants, 4+64 GB priced at INR 11, 499, and 6+128GB at INR 12, 499.

Samsung Galaxy F22

INR 11,999

The Samsung Galaxy F22 flaunts a 6.4-inch Infinity display and a water drop notch that makes room for the front camera. The smartphone has a trendy matte denim design with curved corners for style and comfort. The Galaxy F22 has an MTK G80 processor, a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera, and a 6,000 mAh battery that can handle tasks all day long. The Samsung Galaxy F22 comes in two colors- Denim Black and Denim Blue and has two storage variants, 4+64GB priced at INR 11, 999, and 6+128GB priced at INR 13,999.

Moto G31

INR 10,499

The Moto G31 is another stylish option for the budget smartphone user, as it combines multiple aspects of daily usage from entertainment to photography. The Moto G31 comes with a rounded casing and a triple camera setup on its rear, while the front boasts a 6.4-inch Max Vision display and a teardrop camera. The rear camera on the G31 is equipped with a 50MP primary camera, and the front camera comes with a 13 MP camera. The G31 also packs a 5,000mAh battery that will sustain even heavy users for over a day. The Moto G31 is available in two colors Meteorite Grey and Baby Blue. It comes in two variants: the 4+64GB variant priced at INR 10, 499 and the 6+128GB variant at INR 12,499.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

INR 11,499

The Redmi 10 Prime is a well-styled phone that is built for efficient multitasking. The phone’s back features a sleek and glossy design with a quad-camera setup, while the front dawns a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chip and the MediTek HyperEngine 2.0 for its Game Turbo Mode. The Redmi 10 Prime houses a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18W Fast Charging and up to 9W Reverse Charging. The Redmi 10 Prime is available in three colors – Astral White, Bifrost Blue, and Phantom Black; it comes in two storage variants, 4+64GB at INR 11,499 and 6+128GB at INR 13,499

Vivo T1x

INR 11,999

The Vivo T1x is a smartphone loaded with features and comes with a frosted finish on the back and a 6.58-inch FHD Incell screen. The T1x has a rear dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and an 8 MP selfie camera for the perfect shooting experience. The T1x also packs a 5,000 mAh battery that lasts for over a day and includes features such as the face unlock, and fingerprint side power button unlock option that provides added safety. The Vivo T1x uses a Snapdragon 690 chip and even houses a Four Layer Cooling System for intense gaming sessions. The Vivo T1x is available in two colors – Gravity Black and Space Blue, it comes in three storage variants, 4+64GB at INR 11,999, 4+128GB at INR 12,999, and 6+128GB at INR 14,999.