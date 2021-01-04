Project management tools are applications or devices used to track, assign, and monitor tasks’ progress. White label service providers, who work on a project-driver model, often find these tools highly useful and operate as a catalyst to productivity.

Need for Project Management Tools

Simple planning is the basis of all project management tools. They allow you to place all your project’s moving limbs into one tracking portal. Additionally, It also helps to manage the workflow between tasks in progress and finished jobs.

In the case of White Label projects, it helps the agency keep a tab on the service provider’s work. The two brands are expected to work in harmony to fulfill the client’s needs, which means a robust task management system is very quintessential. They allow very precise tracking so that the agency will be constantly aware of the progress in real-time.

Lastly, some project management tools allow tagging, commenting, and insights. All of these features provide improved efficiency. By studying the analytics of the project, the managers can gauge the pace of the progress.

The Best Project Management Tools

1. Monday.com

Monday.Com is one of the most widely used and critically acclaimed project management tools. They provide all the features needed to ensure no-detail goes unattended. They have a seamless system that allows you to assign tasks, trigger and track deadlines, and keep a check on the work’s continuous progress.

They also allow the team to communicate using the chat feature and share all files faster. The work board, integrated with Google Calendar, ensures tasks are available on the phone and computer devices at all times.

One of the key features is the ability to customize the dashboard. By default, the tool is in weekly-tasks mode. But you can use a set of widgets under the “Stay on top” feature, like progress bars (called battery on Monday.com), calculation columns, project tables, carts, etc. to effectively manage advancement.

Lastly, the feature that makes Monday.com effective is the fluid use of the board. The board is the central shareable tool, and the applications let you use it in different modes. They have ways like “edit, content edit, view only, etc.” These features allow you to better assign the project’s editing ability to only the team’s concerned people.

2. Asana

Asana is a very wholesome project management tool. They have very high-level customization; making them industry leaders in project management. They cover all the basic features of a useful management tool like activity feeds, task allocations, custom calendars, email integrations, deadlines, allocation reminders, etc.

They also provide a group discussion board, tagging and commenting on project progress, event and meeting windows, and much more. But what sets them apart?

A few features have made Asana stand out from the clutter in the market; these are features like Project Segmentation and app-integrations. The app aims to improve the productivity of a team by fragmenting tasks into smaller-workable units. They allow users to allocate sub-tasks and place reminders and deadlines on each of them. To track the progress, Asana has integrations1 with Harvest, which is a top-of-the-line time tracking and reporting tool.

Another feature that makes Asana great is the ability to customize the dashboard. Unlike Monday.com, it does not provide creative widgets but has a very straightforward progress-driven approach. They also have a wide array of product integration that allows you to link your projects to an email or a storage cloud of your choice.

3. Notion

Notion is a note-taking app that evolved to become the one-stop-shop for all things productivity. Customizability is the one reason that makes Notion an excellent project management tool. You can use a pre-existing template or create one from scratch. They have no default setup that you must use; it starts from a blank slate.

Notion allows you to view the same page from many views. This process means, all the tasks indicated under the project manager can switch to a table-mode, a board mode, or a calendar mode. The same information will morph and rearrange into the desired view. The reminders of the deadlines are in the form of in-app reminders or desktop-alerts.

Notion also allows you to collaborate with other Notion-users, even those outside of your project. This feature makes it easier to work with freelancers and contract workers. They are the ideal tool for work that needs a lot of creative inputs or exchange of information.

As mentioned, it is an app that creates pages from scratch, which would also be time-consuming and tedious to the project associates. The note-exchange and checklist features are flawless, but this app is more inclined to manage creative work like video editing, scriptwriting or social media management, etc.

4. Zoho Projects

If you are looking for a project management tool that is simple and to the point, this is the one you need. It is created by Zoho, who is an industry leader in team management and customer relationship management tools. The Zoho Projects can be used as an add-on feature to the company work platform or independently as a medium.

They have a clean design with helpful tools that fuel smooth usage. The default view, called the “Kanban,” is a set of cards arranged in an easy to understand scrum-system. Team members can assign tasks in a few steps, and the progress tracked from ‘assigned’ to ‘complete’ with a simple drag and drop. Each assignment has its only set of notes, deadlines, and comments sections.

The feature called ‘Blueprint’ allows you to manage your workflow with simple flowcharts. These are made from pre-existing templates and do not need any coding for creations. It enables you to automate tasks, trigger notifications, and push tasks for approvals — all on a single page.

5. Basecamp

Basecamp 3 is the project management tool that is work-from-home and remote access oriented. The whole application depends on a simple to-do-list model. The tasks can be broken down into as many subheadings as you would like and assigned in a to-do list.

The key highlight of this software is the ability to keep in constant communication with the team. Basecamp 3 has an excellent chat interface that lets the remote-team work together as if sitting in the same room. They have chats, message boards, and social-media-like features to enable effective communication.

Basecamp 3 also allows you to share docs and files easily with simple integration with all the leading online portals. Using a single dashboard, with a view that needs no scroll, one can keep a check on the tasks, the deadlines, the team, and the files. They also have a workflow integrator, which highlights the real-time progress of daily-functions.

Final Thoughts

All of these project management tools have their pros and cons, and the best way to narrow down the ideal one for a team is trial-and-error. More white-label service providers depend on a single dashboard to track tasks — which is why these management tools will come in handy.