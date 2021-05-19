Productivity is something that every single person would love to achieve. No matter if it is about time management or about the to-do stuff, everybody would like to be much better at keeping their lives more organized. To keep up with everything, quickly perform routine tasks and at the same time find time for yourself, seemingly impossible tasks. But with the development of technology, it has become easier to improve productivity and keep efficiency at a high level. With the help of certain types of productivity-boosting apps, life can now become more organized, and now people can easily enhance their efficiency.

In this article, we will talk about some of the productivity apps that can help you in boosting your productivity. And even for the most disorganized people, you can find a program that will always give you an incentive to move on. All these applications are available in the marketplace and are compatible with mobile operating systems. Read on to know more about them.

Todoist: This app is a great planner and to-do list app. Basically, it is a multipurpose planner application that helps in providing a seamless approach to communication and task management. Moreover, the language engine of this application makes it easier to transform a written thought into a type of recurring task or one-off. You can even set up different levels of priority by categorizing tasks with different colors. You also get easy access to different productivity graphs and shared projects that can help you in keeping track of your progress so far. This app is available both on iOS and Android platforms.

Echo: Echo is an easy-to-use voice messaging application designed especially for remotely located teams. This application fits perfectly in between typing or jumping into any quick calls. With the help of this application, you can easily record and send messages to all your teammates or channels. Moreover, the Echo application allows you to listen or respond to messages as soon as they arrive. Furthermore, it offers the best built-in speech recognition and message history, allowing everyone to easily communicate with the team and stay connected for any issue.

Clean Email: The Clean Email app makes email management very easy and quick. With its help, you can get rid of unwanted messages and spam in just a few clicks. It has a lot of smart features, which you can apply to the groups of emailsб that have been pre-categorized according to your preferences or application settings. They don't keep, sell, or analyze your data for any purpose, so you can be sure that all your information is safe.

Pocket: If you are the type of person who loves to read books, then this application is for you. Pocket is one of the best offline reading tools that help you select and easily save articles, videos, and pictures. When you come across many interesting articles, but do not have time to read them immediately, the surest way is to save them in Pocket to read them on the transport or at any other convenient time. Here you can not only read articles and split materials into formats, but also listen to articles on a special audio player.

Evernote: Evernote application is a popular cross-platform note-taking service that is available on the internet. With the help of this application, the user can easily take and upload audios, notes, videos, pictures and organize them into different notebooks so that they can be easily shared across different devices. Evernote comes with different powerful tools, thereby providing great organization, formatting, and sharing options.

From the very moment the first smartphone appeared on the market, mobile devices have become an integral part of our lives: a source of entertainment in our free moments, a means of communication with friends and family, and so on. Therefore, why not turn our mobile devices into indispensable tools for work and task scheduling. Different types of applications, depending on your needs, can help you stay focused when you’re busy at work and help you get things done more productively.