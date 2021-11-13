The best PC games have never looked and felt so great. Today they are bigger than ever, but also more challenging and visually appealing. Plus, they immerse you in new and distant worlds with challenges and places to explore. They will keep you busy for hours, days, or even weeks.

With the Nvidia GeForce RTX cards and the Big Navi line from AMD in our midst, there’s never been a better time to get acquainted with PC gaming. Now that the battle between Nvidia and AMD has erupted and new graphics cards are on the horizon, PC games will look better than ever. There is also a remarkably large library of brilliant games for the PC.

Forget your PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The best PC games span a wide variety of genres, from platformers and point-and-click adventures to retro favorites and action-packed first-person shooters, which use the best graphics for dazzling visuals. In fact, the number of brilliant PC games will make you wonder where to start. Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up our best PC games of 2021 to get you started.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Look, we know this game is getting pretty old, but the game ages like a fine wine. Even three years after its release, the game is still one of the most ambitious open-world games ever, thanks to the combination of Skyrim’s unabashed scale and the depth of Grand Theft Auto V.

The game is packed with content and can therefore count as one of the best PC games of 2020. Gigantic, gorgeous, and an absolute time waster – in the right way. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is possibly one of the best PC games of all time.

Ghostrunner

Extreme violence and constant movement come together in this post-apocalyptic and dystopian game. This FPP game is not for everyone. It’s exciting, thrilling and you will probably die again and again before you get any further. If you’re looking for a game that’s part Doom Eternal and part Mirror’s Edge, Ghostrunner has you covered.

The game takes place in Dharma Tower, the last refuge for humanity, where you climb the tower and use your katana to seek revenge against a ruthless leader. You punch and punch your way through the game, dodging bullets and using a range of unique abilities to reach the top. This is the kind of game that will leave you breathless, even if you’re sitting in front of your PC. If that’s what you’re looking for, you’ll be pleasantly surprised.

Death loop

If you’ve ever wondered what Groundhog Day would look like in a game, look no further. Death loop, from the makers of the Dishonored series, gives the first-person shooter a nice little twist with some extra strategy elements.

In this stylish game, you play Colt, who is trapped on an island in a time loop with an assassin. To break the loop you must kill eight targets before the end of the day. If not, your day will start again. However: with every reset, you learn what works and what doesn’t. This way you change your playing style and get to know the terrain. Only in this way can you break the time loop.

