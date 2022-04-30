Best Money Making Apps In 2022: Our Top 8

Making money with your smartphone is not a new concept. However, the apps that can help you do this have changed quite in the last few years. If you are looking for the best money-making apps in 2022, look no further!

This blog post will discuss our top eight picks and explain why each one is so great.

So whether you are looking to make a little extra cash or start making money from home, these apps will help you get there!

1. Survey Junkie

If you are looking for a way to make money with online surveys, Survey Junkie is a great option. With this app, you can take surveys and earn points that can be redeemed for PayPal cash or Amazon, Target, and iTunes gift cards.

Survey Junkie is a secure and safe platform to start your journey. It always pays its members and has more than 20 million members.

2. Foap

Foap is a trusted app that allows you to sell your photos and videos. It’s a great way to make money if you are a passionate photographer or videographer.

You need to sign up, upload your photos or videos, and set a price. Once your content is approved, it will be available for purchase on the Foap marketplace. You will earn $0.50 – $250 per photo or video when someone buys your content, depending on the purchased license type.

3. Ibotta

Ibotta is an app that gives you cashback on groceries, online shopping, travel, and more. To use Ibotta, download the app and create an account. Then, you can start earning cashback on your everyday purchases.

One of the great things about Ibotta is that it offers a $20 sign-up bonus for new users. Plus, there are many ways to earn bonuses and rewards to boost your earnings.

4. eBay

eBay is one of the most popular online marketplaces. With the eBay app, you can buy and sell items.

This app is a great way to make money if you are looking to declutter your home or want to start a small business. You can often find good deals on the Ebey app that you may not find elsewhere.

5. Poshmark

Poshmark is an app that allows you to sell clothes, shoes, and accessories. It’s a great option if you have a closet full of clothes that you no longer wear.

To list an item on Poshmark, take a photo, describe the item, and set a price. When someone buys your item, you will earn a percentage of the sale.

6. Airbnb

Airbnb is a platform that allows you to rent out your home or a room in your home. This app is a great way to make money if you have extra space in your home and are looking for extra income.

To list your space on Airbnb, create a listing and set your price. You can also offer additional services, such as airport transportation or breakfast, to boost your earnings.

7. TaskRabbit

TaskRabbit is an app that allows you to complete short tasks for businesses and individuals in your area. This app is a great way to make money if you look for flexible work.

Some of the tasks that you can do on TaskRabbit include delivery, cleaning, handyman work, and more. Create a profile and start browsing the task requests in your area to get started.

8. Lyft

Lyft is a ridesharing app that allows you to give rides to people in your area. This app is a great way to make money if you have a car and are looking for a flexible way to earn extra income.

To get started, sign up and create a profile. Then, you can begin to give rides when it’s convenient for you. Lyft also offers bonuses and rewards that can boost your earnings.

Start earning with your smartphone today!

While there are many different money-making apps out there, the ones we’ve listed here are some of the best for earning money in 2022.

Whether you want to make a little extra cash or looking for a way to replace your full-time income, these apps can help.

Are you ready to start?