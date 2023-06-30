Best lightweight smartphones that are light on your budget as well

In today’s fast-paced world, smartphones have become an essential part of our lives. While there are many who would like to own premium smartphones that usually are heavy in weight and also cost a hefty amount ,there are others too, who like their smartphones to be light in weight, as well as light on the pocket. If you fall under the latter category and are looking for smartphones that not only offer impressive performance but also come at an affordable price, we have listed below the smartphones that will help you make a wiser decision.

realme narzo N53 – INR 8,999

The newly launched, realme narzo N53 is an amalgamation of design, storage and performance. It is realme’s slimmest phone that features a strong 5000 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charging support. The smartphone comes with a 6.74” 90Hz Display that offers an immersive viewing experience. The realme narzo N53 houses a powerful Octa-core Chipset that powers its outstanding performance with expandable memory. This phone houses a 50MP AI rear camera with an 8MP AI selfie camera that will help capture your cherished moments. The all-rounder smartphone comes in two storage variants, 4GB+64GB priced at INR 8,999 and 6GB+ 128GB priced at 10,999. The device offers two young colors, Feather Gold and Feather Black. The all-new realme narzo N53 is available on realme.com , and Amazon. In .

motorola g13 – INR-13,999

The other exciting option we bring to the table is motorola g13. The phone comes with a powerhouse of 5000mAh battery which will help you always be on the go. The device comes with a 6.5″ HD+ LCD Display to offer a lavish viewing experience; and offers a 50MP rear camera and 2MP front camera to help appreciate your moments of love and joy with some amazing shots. The motorola g13 is available in two colors i.e. Matte Charcoal and Lavender Blue in 4GB+128GB storage variant at INR 13,999 The Device is available on motorola’s official website, Amazon and Flipkart.

Vivo Y02- INR- 12,999

Vivo Y02 is another pocket-friendly smartphone which is sleek and chic. It packs a 5000mAh battery for you to have an uninterrupted experience. The smartphone also comes with a 16.55cm immersive display that offers a breathtaking visual experience. Offering decent camera capabilities, the Vivo Y02 offers an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera to click your lovable moments. The Vivo Y02 is available in two trendy colors i.e. Orchid blue and Cosmic Grey along with a 3GB+ 32GB Variant at INR 12,999. The device is available on Vivo’s official website, Amazon and Flipkart.