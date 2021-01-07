Like much of almost everything else around us, the humble lock on our front doors too has gone for a smart makeover. The benefits to that are many, the first being that you will be saved from carrying a physical key all along. How many of us have had the experience of losing that key and having had a hard time getting into our own homes? But you can always call Locksmith Aurora for help.

None of that with smart locks which allows for keyless operations, while there is the additional advantage of getting access to the smart locks just about from anywhere. Things though aren’t as simple when it comes to implementing the same on your home, more so when it has a direct bearing on the safety and security of your home. You got to know the nuances in the specifications of each before zeroing in on one that you think will suit your requirements.

Here, we aim to provide you with an outline of some of the best IoT smart locks currently available so that you can make an informed purchase, or at least have an idea of what it is all about. Read On.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is one of the best you can have for complete all-round security. It also comes with integrated Wi-Fi which will save you from having to buy an additional Connect module that could set you back another $80. The smart lock otherwise comes with a retrofit August lock as well as a DoorSense open-close sensor. It is also almost half the size of its predecessor as well.

Among the other benefits of the smart lock is its compatibility with Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa, besides both the Android and iOS platforms. The smart lock also provides unlimited user access and code while there will also be a log maintained, detailing all that has happened on the front door. It is easy to install too, thereby making it one of the best IoT smart locks with an all-round performance.

August Smart Lock and Connect

The third-generation smart lock from August is still good enough to make it to number two on this list. It comes integrated with a Connect Wi-Fi module as well as a DoorSense open-close sensor. Installation is easy too, for which you won’t have to get rid of your deadbolt lock as well. The smart lock can well supplement the deadbolt lock you might already have installed.

The smart lock also comes with a relatively cheaper price tag though that also entails making a few compromises. For instance, there is no Apple HomeKit compatibility while Z-Wave smarts too are out of bounds. Both of these would have allowed you to connect to a smart hub. The lock, otherwise, is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa.

Schlage Encode Smart Lock

This too comes across as a basic no-frills smart lock. It comes with integrated Wi-Fi and is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. What that means is it can be operated simply using voice commands. It offers up to a max of 100 temporary or permanent keys by pairing with the Schlage Home app or Amazon Key. The keys can be entered via the capacitive touchpad it comes with.

Then there is an integrated alarm as well which will go off if there is a leak suspected. Installation is easy too and can be fitted onto any standard door as well. The smart lock integrates with Ring devices as well and offers multiple scheduling options.

Yale Conexis Smart Door Lock

The Yale Conexis smart door lock is another great choice, especially if you have a PVC or a composite door. In fact, the smart lock can easily fit onto any door that offers a five-point locking mechanism. Also, the Yale smart lock is unique in that it offers Bluetooth connectivity instead of Wi-Fi. The associated smartphone app allows for keyless operations and will allow entry to the keyholder as well as five other designated by you. There also is the RFID tag as well which serves as the backup. All of this makes the Conexis a really smart choice for a basic smart lock.

Ultraloq U-Bolt Smart Lock

The Ultraloq U-Bolt Smart Lock is one of the best around when it comes to providing complete all-round protection. For this, the U-Bolt offers five different levels of security mechanism, which includes the ability to lock or unlock via the smartphone. Then there is the shake-to-open feature as well, as is the anti-peek keypad and auto-unlock feature. Plus, there is the physical key as well should you need it.

The U-Bolt also offers a bridge too, which serves as a means to connect to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The same also allows for remote control operations. What’s more, the smart lock can also be programmed to allow entrance during specific dates and duration of time on a temporary basis. This will be handy when say, you have an event at home and there would be guests coming in.