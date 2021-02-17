The world of online sports betting has boomed in recent years, and with the internet only becoming more prominent in our everyday lives, online gambling shows no signs of slowing down just yet.

For the majority of betting punters, placing a bet in a betting shop has become a distant memory and with so many of us now having a mobile phone, having a bet has become something that we can do at the press of a button.

Most of the popular bookies, such as Bet365, now offer their odds and free bets through their own mobile app, which means customers can place a bet on the go, whether that’s through a iOS or Android device.

From their initial release, those betting apps have constantly developed, with many offering a full range of betting markets, in-play odds and live streaming of sporting events such as horse racing and football.

Today we are going to look at four of the best that are currently on the market in 2021, and identify a few features that allow them to stand out from the rest.

1. Bet365

When it comes to betting online, you’ll struggle to find a better all-round experience than that given to you by the bet365 app.

As one of the biggest online bookmakers on the planet, not just the UK, their app really does live up to their reputation and is one of the best available.

With so much variety and betting options to choose from, it’s a great credit to their developers for managing to get them all onto one small screen.

You can easily flick from sport to sport, and the range of betting markets is incredible. If you can’t find it on there, then you probably won’t be able to place a bet on it anywhere else.

2. 888Sport

Although they might not be the biggest fish in the pond or have much of a history on the high street, 888Sport regularly punch above their weight and have an excellent mobile app to boot.

They have a strong sponsorship portfolio within the sport, putting their name on many football clubs in the UK, and recently becoming one of the official betting partners of the NFL.

In their excellently built app, they have created a brilliant betting experience to rival any of their competitors, especially when it comes to how easy it is to use.

With over 2000 live sports betting opportunities on offer each week, you can glide between the markets, and even check out specific events through their search function.

The quality even extends to their customer service offering on the app, which is available around the clock, with the help given 24/7.

3. William Hill

Unlike 888sport or bet365, William Hill not only has a great app to compete in the online sphere, they also have the firepower of being a high street stalwart in the UK.

They are one of Britain’s most recognisable sports betting brands after centuries worth of history in the country, and with that comes an awful lot of respect from betting punters.

Often, that history may come from complacency, but William Hill is certainly up to speed when it comes to their mobile and tablet app. Although it has a fairly simple design, it is pretty seamless and is as technically sound as you could hope for.

There are more than enough betting opportunities on there as well, and with some of the most competitive odds in the industry, you’ll struggle to find better offers and promotions from any of their competitors.

4. Coral

Like William Hill, Coral has years of industry respect thanks to their place on the high street in British towns and cities.

Thanks to that, the app matches the brand by offering a huge selection of traditional betting markets and coupons on your phone, so even though the shops are available, you get just the same experience at your fingertips.

Like many of the betting apps, the different markets are easy to find and navigate, even on a small screen and you should have no problem in placing your bet.

With Coral, you can always rely on that extra edge, which on the app, comes in the shape of the build a bet feature. This gives you the choice to get a price on exactly what you are looking for, whether that be on horse racing, football, or any other sports market that they offer.