Are you looking for a gaming laptop that runs high-end games flawlessly? Laptops equipped with powerful innards that churn out the horsepower needed to run 4K games smoothly and support virtual reality (VR) hardware – such as the Oculus Rift and the HTC Vive. Fret not, as below we’ve compiled a list of the meanest, baddest, and the most powerful gaming laptops you can buy in India.

Alienware 17 Area 51m

As the name suggests, the new Alienware 17 Area 51-m is one monster of a gaming machine equipped to run high-end games at ease. Once powered on, the processor is set to a 32 percent overclock automatically, which not only plays games with buttery smooth effectiveness but also churns out a lot more power in processor-heavy tasks. Under the hood, it packs the desktop-grade Intel Core i9-9990K coupled with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics processor. Packed with a 17.3-inch FHD display and drool-worthy specifications, the Alienware 17 Area 51 is probably the most powerful, and the most expensive gaming laptop you can buy in India. Check the laptop here.

Asus Strix Scar 15

The newly launched Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 packs a 15.6-inch vIPS FUll HD display with refresh rate options of 240Hz and 300Hz, and has a response time of 3ms. The laptop can be configured with an Intel Core i7-10875H or Intel Core i9-10980HK processor. Graphics start with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 and goes up to an RTX 2080 Super. The laptop can also be retrofitted with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to a 1TB PCIe Gen3 SSD. Not to mention, Asus, for the first time, has used liquid metal as the thermal interface between the processor and cold plate. Now, this essentially allows the CPU to run at a few degrees cooler. The Scar 15 boasts a liquid metal compound from Thermal Grizzly, which is said to reduce CPU temperate by up to 12-degrees and delivers 35 percent slow down when the temperature rises.

Elsewhere, the laptop also boasts a new feature called Keystone II, which the company claims can boost performance when attached to the computer. Also, the Keystone II allows access to an internal ‘shadow drive,’ a partition that can be accessed only with the Keystone 2 attached.

Lenovo Legion Y540

The Legion Y540 is a savage performer making it one of the best gaming laptops under INR 70,000. It sports a futuristic design with super slim bezels. The 15-inch FHD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz offers a rich, detailed viewing experience. The anti-glare coating on the screen reduces reflections from the display, which helps minimise stress on the eyes.

Performance is another area where this machine won’t disappoint. The Lenovo Y540 gets powered by the newer 9th Gen. Intel Core i5-9300H processor clocked at 2.4 GHz, which can turbo boost up to 4.1 GHz. The processor gets paired with 4GB GDDR5 dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, making the Y540 capable of running the latest gaming titles on ‘medium’ to ‘low’ graphics settings. With the 8GB onboard DDR4 RAM, this machine is capable of running almost all games and apps without any issues.

Meanwhile, the Lenovo Vantage feature lets you adjust your gaming preferences and skills with automated performances. You also get overclocking support for CPU as well as GPU, along with full RGB lighting controls and real-time monitoring facilities in a single app. Check the laptop here.

Razer Blade 2020

Razer Blade has made its mark in the gaming laptop market for several years now. And why not? The laptop boasts top of the line specifications along with a stunning display. Key specifications include the Intel Core i7 processor paired with Nividia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics card (8GB GDDR6 VRAM) and 16GB RAM. It also packs a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, which delivers ultra-smooth animations and motion. That said, the Razer Blade is an awfully expensive laptop. Though if you do end buying this laptop, it’ll be worth every penny as the Razer Blade is a machine with no compromises on design, hardware, or performance. Check the laptop here.

MSI GS65 Stealth

The MSI GS65 Stealth is an ideal machine for those looking for a powerful, yet portable device. At just 0.69 inches thick, it’s easy to carry around in your backpack. Key specifications include the Intel Core i7 processor paired with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB GDDR5X VRAM, Max-Q) and up to 32GB of RAM. It also rocks a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. All in all, the MSI GS65 Stealth packs a punch in a rather compact form factor. Hence, you don’t miss out on gaming even when you’re on the move.

Gigabyte Aorus 17X

Gigabyte recently upgraded the Aorus 17X with the latest and greatest processors from Nvidia and Intel. And its not just about upgrades. Gigabyte joined hands with ‘G2 Esports’ to deliver an experience to match professional gamers’ requirements, with features such as a 240Hz refresh rate display, mechanical keyboards, and enhanced cooling technology. Performance-wise, the Aorus 17X annihilates anything thrown at it, thanks to Intel’s latest CPU range and Nvidia’s most powerful GPUs. Not to mention, the 240Hz gaming display and Omron True Mechanical keyboards that are tailor-made for hardcore gamers. The Aorus 17X is probably the most powerful gaming laptop currently available in the market, and you’ll be in awe of its sheer performance if you choose to shell out a hefty sum on this machine.