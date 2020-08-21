One of the most important things that make the gaming experience more pleasant is headphones. Indeed, a good gaming headset can improve sound quality, providing an even better effect than a loud surround sound.

In this article, you’ll find the list of the best gaming headsets one can buy in 2020. So it’s easier for you to decide which headphones to buy.

SteelSeries Arctis 7

This model is for gamers who want a wireless solution. This headset works best with PC and Playstation 4 and with a bit more limited functionality on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The SteelSeries Arctis 7 is a wireless gaming headset that connects using a 2.4GHz RF USB dongle.

The fact that it does not use Bluetooth means that you will not have to spend extra time pairing the devices. You will also not struggle with latency, as sometimes happens with Bluetooth headphones.

The device looks very stylish and comes in black and white colors. This gaming headset is very comfortable due to the adjustable headband. The ear cups are lightweight, which will provide you with extra comfort. The battery life of these headphones is 24 hours. So, you don’t have to stop your gaming to charge the headset.

There are also controls on the bottom of the headphones that you can reach with your hand without removing the headset. There is a mute mic button, a volume dial, and 3.5mm, Micro-USB, and four-pin ports on the left headphone. On the right one, you can find a power button and a dial for switching between the game and chat audio channels. Easy as that!

HyperX Cloud Stinger

The next in our list of the best gaming headsets is HyperX Cloud Stinger. The quality of it is excellent for the ridiculous price. Usually, you can buy these headphones for around $50. Many reviews denote that this is the best gaming headset on a low budget in 2020.

Due to its light frame and faux-leather ear cups, the device is very comfortable. Your ears and head will not hurt after many hours of playing. When it comes to headphones, comfort is always paramount.

The microphone of this device picks up speech very clearly, no matter whether you’re gaming at home or a tournament. These headphones have a wired design, which means that there will be no lags.

If you’re looking for an affordable, entry-level, comfortable, and high-quality gaming headset, this one might be the best for you.

HyperX Cloud Alpha

These are probably the most stylish headphones in 2020. Their price is exceptionally affordable. The red, perforated aluminum forks that keep each ear cup in place look very modern and elegant. The brushed-metal material on the outer cups is very stylish too.

The best thing is that you can remove the microphone whenever you want! This is excellent news for those who like listening to music or playing games by themselves.

This headset comes with a protective pouch to store it. So, you can take it with you every time you travel. Isn’t it great that you will not have to spend extra money on a case for your gaming headset?

These headphones are not only stylish but also very comfortable. Their memory-foam pads are incredibly soft and cozy. The frame is very lightweight.

The sound is excellent. There is an innovative dual-chamber driver technology that separates the bass from the mids and highs. It delivers a great, clear sound that you will love!

Logitech G Pro X

These headphones are perfect for long gaming sessions. They are also a decent option for tournaments. Their flexible headband and comfortable foam ear cups make the headphones feel virtually unnoticeable while playing for a long time.

These are headphones for people who prefer comfort and quality to flash. They deliver excellent sound and have a high-quality microphone. Their price will surprise you. You can get this gaming headset for just $130.

The microphone is also fully detachable so that you can use them as a set of headphones for other purposes than gaming. A great, comfortable, and easy-to-use gaming headset for a very reasonable price!

Final Thoughts

There are many other headset models that haven’t been mentioned in this article. However, this list comprises the best ones in 2020. Hopefully, this article has been helpful, and you will find the headphones that will fulfill all your requirements.

Don’t hesitate to spend time on research before buying gaming headphones. You should read the reviews and compare the prices. Let the quality be your priority!