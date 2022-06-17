Best Gaming Crypto Coins to buy in 2022

Technology has changed just about every area of our lives. It’s made it easier to stay in touch with friends on the other side of the planet; it’s given us the ability to listen to almost any song ever created and have practically anything delivered to your door within a few days. Sports fans can even use their smartphones to bet on their favourite athletes, teams and leagues through New Zealand bookmakers and those registered in other countries.

Another big way that technology has touched our lives is through cryptocurrencies and the blockchain. Although Bitcoin was created in the late 2000s, it wasn’t until nearly a decade later that the concept began to go mainstream. In 2017, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum started making big waves, with many news outlets leading with the frenzy as every man and his dog piled into crypto markets.

As we all know, the price peaked in early 2018 and cryptocurrencies moved into a new depressed phase before another major spike in the second half of 2020 and much of 2021. This brought a new wave of interest in crypto as people began investing in meme coins, NFTs, and other blockchain-based projects.

Another popular area for crypto bros and sisters was blockchain gaming. Some projects were marketed as “play-to-earn” while others focused more on the fun aspect. Over the last year or so, the number of blockchain games has doubled, creating plenty of exciting options for players in 2022. But which options should you consider? Let’s take a look!

Lucky Block

Lucky Block is a “worldwide games and competitions platform” that uses blockchain protocols to provide players with play-to-earn rewards. As part of this, it includes jackpot draws and daily competitions.

The main focus of the Lucky Block project is not to be a game itself but a platform for developers to create and publish their games.

It uses Binance’s Smart Chain, with has low overheads and fees, which should help future-proof it as it grows. Binance is one of the best apps for cryptocurrencies so that you can be confident in the technology.

The Lucky Block developers have created a detailed roadmap split into multiple phases to help explain its growth and rollout plan. Phase 1 involved creating the LBlock token, producing a white paper, and developing a marketing strategy.

In Phase 2, marketing campaigns in major urban areas will be rolled out, along with certification of its intelligent contract system and begin steps towards being added to exchanges.

It’s not yet possible to play games through Lucky Block, but if it continues along its development path, you’ll soon have many great options.

The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a crypto platform that uses blockchain technology to allow creators to monetise their content. It’s further along than Lucky Block as it has tools for creating games, a marketplace for them to be sold, and a graphics editor for art projects.

Like most blockchain gaming projects, The Sandbox includes a play-to-earn element that incentivises users to play the games. It’s also kept up with trends by having a system for users to create, sell, and trade game-related NFTs.

The Sandbox boasts some impressive partners, with big names like Snoop Dog, Adidas, Atari, Care Bears, SoftBank, Samsung, HSBC, and Coincheck all listed on its website. The project also has a much larger team, around three or four times bigger than Lucky Block.

Its size is partly due to its age. The Sandbox is more than 10 years old, having been founded as Pixowl in 2011 and renamed The Sandbox in 2012. By the end of Q3 2022, it plans to host virtual concerts from Deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin and launch The Walking Dead Game, and by 2023, it is forecasted to have more than 5,000 games on its platform.

Gods Unchained

Gods Unchained is a digital trading card game incorporating blockchain technology to add a play-to-earn element. The project was created by Immutable X, backed by many major players in the crypto space, including Coinbase, Nirvana Capital, and Galaxy Digital.

Its creates aims to turn the in-game purchase market on its head by allowing players to sell and trade virtual items, allowing them to benefit in the same way its creators do . Since it was created, Gods Unchained players have traded more than $52 million’s worth of cards.

The token that sits at the heart of the game is $GODS and can be earnt in the game and traded on exchanges. Players can convert their in-game cards into ETH, freely tradable worldwide.

At different stages of their journeys, these crypto gaming coins are exciting projects that will spark the interest of the growing group of people interested in crypto and gaming.