Best gadgets to gift this Diwali

It’s that time of the year to indulge your loved ones with the best gifts and we have just made the choice easier for you. Here’s a list of devices that we know will make for the perfect gifts –

Smart Devices

Amazon.in is back with its biggest celebration, the Great Indian Festival, with a host of exciting new deals, and here is a list of amazing picks for your loved ones this Diwali season:

Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Echo Dot, the voice-controlled smart speaker with Alexa, is designed to be set in any room and has something for users of all ages. It comes with crisp and clear built-in speakers, which allows you to listen to any type of music be it Bollywood, devotional or nursery rhymes. The simplicity of getting things done and asking for information with simple voice commands makes it a smart companion for your entire family.

Get this smart speaker at INR 2,249 instead of its regular price of INR 4,499

Kindle (10th Gen)

Kindle is a perfect companion for book enthusiasts looking for some relaxing time with their favourite titles. It has a built-in adjustable front light so you can read indoors or outdoors at any given time of the day. The e-reader also opens access to over a million book titles, making it a great gift this Diwali.

Get this e-reader at just INR 6,499 instead of its regular price of INR 7,999

Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen)

Bring home the theatre-like experience with Fire TV Stick, and set up a movie marathon with your family, this Diwali. The Fire TV Stick provides unlimited entertainment-packed content like Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Maja Ma, and crime thrillers like Paatal Lok and Mirzapur. Users can also navigate through content using their voice and launch shows across apps just by asking Alexa.

Get this streaming media player at INR 1,999 instead of its regular price of INR 4,499

BoAt Xtend Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in

With BoAt Xtend Smartwatch Alexa Built-in, help your loved ones to develop a healthy and fit lifestyle. The smartwatch comes with stress and sleep monitors, that read HRV (Heart Rate Variabilities) to indicate stress levels and track all stages of sleep every night to keep a tab on sleep health.

The smartwatch is priced at INR 1,99 9 instead of its regular price of INR 7,990

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in

Available in clay red and misty blue color options, the Smart Clock Essential comes in an elegant and timeless soft-touch fabric designed to blend into and compliment any space at home be it the bedroom, kitchen, or study. Users can stream songs from Amazon Music, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, and others and also listen to audiobooks and podcasts with a clear and crisp sound quality that fills the room thanks to its 3W front-firing speaker. Manage compatible smart home devices using your voice. Look for the “Works with Alexa” badge on thousands of compatible smart homes devices, including lights, plugs, thermostats, locks, TVs, garage door openers, fans, and more. It’s a perfect nightstand. For users who are photo-light sensitive when sleeping, the auto-dim display on the Smart Clock Essential can be adjusted to adapt to the requirement of the user while still displaying the time. With soft, clicky buttons at the top, users can still control the Smart Clock Essential without having to use their voice.

The Smart Clock Essential is priced at Rs. 4,999

Laptops and Tablets

Fujitsu CH Series Notebook: Designed in Japan, the all-new CH series notebook is powered by Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 Processor with 4 Cores and 8 Threads, and guarantees a smooth user experience, even while handling multiple simultaneous tasks. Users can easily browse the internet and edit photos or videos at the same time. The CH series is equipped with a full-size high-performance keyboard in a compact body. The keys have a spherical cylindrical keytop that comfortably fits the shape of the fingers and a stepped pattern that minimizes the number of mistakes for comfortable text entry.

Price – INR 59,990(IGZO Panel)

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11

It is the ultimate entertainment tablet. A thing of beauty, the Yoga Tab 11, makes for a perfect gift for your partner as it comes with a 2K display, Dolby Vision™, ÜV-certified low blue light, quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos®. With a stainless steel kickstand, the Yoga Tab 11 promises to be a forever entertainment partner for your loved ones and its compatibility with the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 makes it all the more fun and practical for personal use.

The Yoga tab 11 starts at INR 25,999.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

It is the most powerful and premium tablet. A perfect entertainment, gaming, and productivity powerhouse that’s built for use outdoors and indoors, with an all-day battery and bright 12.6″ 2K AMOLED Dolby Vision™ display on the TÜV Rheinland Full Care-certified panel. The Tab comes with a JBL® quad-speaker system across four audio channels, enjoying content from the comfort of your couch with premium audio with Dolby Atmos® technology. The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro delivers buttery-smooth visuals on the latest AAA gaming titles thanks to its 120 Hz display refresh rate. Users can experience ultra-fast connectivity with the elite, WiFi 6-certified Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 870 mobile platform. The Tab P12 Pro costs Rs. 59,999

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen)

The Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) sports a unique dual-tone theme and comes in Storm Grey and Frost Blue colours with a sleek, eye-catching design. It weighs only 465g and is perfect for on the go travellers and students studying in an hybrid learning environment. boasts a 10.61-inch 2K IPS LCD display with 15:9 aspect ratio, 10 point multi-touch and 400 nits brightness. The resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels makes it ideal for immersive streaming from top OTT platforms by providing cinematic level quality for up to 1080p. The Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is also among the first in India to support Google Kids Space. The Google Kids Space is a dedicated mode for kids offering content designed to help children discover, create, and grow.

The Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) starts at Rs. 17,999

Smartphones

Redmi Note 11 with Alexa Built-in

Redmi Note 11 comes with 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 680-6nm is the best smartphone to gift any family member this Diwali. It not only lets you stay connected but also comes with Alexa Hands-Free capabilities which allows you to play music, hear news, open apps, navigate — all just using your voice.

Get this smartphone at INR 11,99 9 instead of its regular price of INR 17,999

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

The Samsung M13 with its superfast 5G support and 12GB RAM is a great phone providing seamless connectivity and manages multiple apps smoothly. The 50MP+2MP dual camera setup adds a brownie point for those who love to capture memories. The long-lasting battery power never lets you run out on a conversation with your loved ones.

Get the Aqua green Galaxy at INR 11,999, instead of its regular price of INR 16,999

Personal Audio

Sony WH-1000XM5

The much-awaited successor in Sony’s award-winning 1000X family, offering Sony’s legacy audio quality. It adjusts ambient sound automatically and offers improved noise cancellation for a seamless and superior audio experience. The Industry-Leading Noise Cancellation headphones pack a huge battery life with 30 hours playback on full charge for reliable all-day wireless listening experience and unique speak to chat feature. With Precise Voice Pickup Technology and advanced audio signal processing, make ultra-clear, noise-free calls. Its Speak-to-Chat feature automatically stops the music and lets in ambient sound—handy when you want to keep your headphones on or talk hands-free. The XM5 enables Dolby Atmos® experience and 360 Spatial Sound with BRAVIA XR TVs.

Special Pre-order price: Rs. 26,990

Sony WF-1000XM4

Sony newly launched WF-1000XM4 truly wireless headphones take industry-leading noise-cancelling and audio quality to the next level. It’s new Integrated Processor V1 cancels more noise than ever and is huge on performance. It brings together superior call quality and even smarter listening experience with features like Speak-to-Chat, Adaptive Sound Control, intuitive touch control settings, etc. packed in an ergonomic, stable design. WF-1000XM4 now supports High-Resolution Audio Wireless, thanks to LDAC and DSEE Extreme with 360 Reality audio, delivering exceptional sound quality and a truly immersive experience.

Best Buy price: Rs.16,990

Sony WF-C500

Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless Headphones are light and compact that fits securely in your ears with much ease. Android devices can connect seamlessly with Google Fast Pair technology and the Bluetooth chip provides outstanding listening experience along with Low Latency that makes for an enjoyable viewing too. Its built-in Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) effective upscales and brings back high-frequency elements that add detail and richness to a track. These headphones support Sony’s 360 Reality Audio, where listeners can truly experience immersive sounds as if you are at a live concert or with the artist recording in a studio.

Best Buy price:Rs.4,499

Sony WI-C100

With up to 25hrs of battery life, the WI-C100 headphones provide high-quality listening. Comfortable and easy to use, these headphones provide piece of mind with a IPX4 Splash resistance design. The WI-C100 drape over the back of your neck for a stable fit, while the housing follows the contours of the ear for maximum comfort. It brings Clear hands-free call quality thanks thanks to our high-quality built-in microphone

Best Buy price:Rs.1,399

Bluetooth Speakers

Sony SRS-XP500

The XP500 combines a superb sound with plenty of party features to make it a fun and versatile speaker. With Powerful Party Sound by the X-Balanced Speaker Unit and the front high-efficiency tweeter, it sends out rich, clear and high-quality sound. It is perfect for parties, inside or outside the home, has plenty of battery life, is IPX4 Water-resistant and has an easy-to-use handle for moving from one party to the next.

Best Buy price: Rs. 26,990

Sony SRS-XB13

The EXTRA BASS compact wireless Bluetooth speaker offers deep and punchy sound. It is equipped with a new Sound Diffusion Processor with DSP technology for enhanced beats and a wider sound spread along with many more features like 16-hour battery life, built-in mic for voice assistants, IP67 rating that makes it waterproof and dustproof, and Google Fast Pair brings quick and seamless connectivity.