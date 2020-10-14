There’s something special about live football. It touches the senses in a way no other sport can. The roar of the crowds, the smell of pies and stale pints, the sight of thousands embracing as the ball hits the back of the net.

Of course, for most of us, that isn’t a possibility currently. So like every other time we can’t do something or get bored, we turn to our smartphone.

Yes, it’s the device that solves all problems, and when it comes to getting your football fix, it’s no different.

With the Premier League and many other divisions, not letting fans through the gates for the foreseeable, we’ve decided to put together an ultimate list of football apps you need on your phone to keep yourself up-to-date and occupied.

Below you’ll find the apps we’re using right now to stay abreast of the latest scores, as well as ensuring football is always at the top of our agenda…

The Best Scores Apps

There are lots of apps on the market that bring you live updates of games all over the world, and having one on your phone is a must. We all remember following the Belarusian Premier League during the height of lockdown, and the likes of Flash Scores will keep you in the loop of every league from the Premier League to the Northern Premier League and the Dutch Eredivisie to the MLS, La Liga and more.

One Football, Forza Football and Stats Zone are all great apps for keeping up-to-date with results alongside Flash Scores, many of which will also bring you plenty of stats from goalscorers to possession and in some cases the latest odds from bookmakers.

Live Streaming Apps

Of course, what’s better than watching games live on your mobile if you can’t actually make it to a game?

In the UK, there are many options for you, and it will generally depend on what channel a game is being shown, particularly for games being played in the UK. At present, every Premier League game is being live streamed via the BT Sport and Sky Sports apps, although these will also require subscriptions.

Amazon Prime also offers live football, alongside BBC iPlayer. What’s more, sports betting apps are also brilliant for live streaming, with brands such as Betfred and bet365 allowing you to live stream many top European leagues from La Liga to Serie A, the MLS, and more.

Betting Apps

That of course leads naturally onto bookmaker apps. There are dozens on the market, and if you’re a fan of sports betting then it’s likely you’ll already have a favourite site. All the top betting brands have a betting app and it’s an essential piece of kit for most football fans.

With the ability to double screen and follow games via our mobile, the rise of in-play betting over the past six months has been huge as punters can make more informed decisions on what they are betting on based upon what they are seeing.

You’ll find plenty to choose from in the app store and all with different features. As mentioned, live streaming plays a big part in betting apps these days, while it’s always useful to look out for the best odds and offers too.

What’s more, they’re completely safe and the likes of Betfred is licensed and regulated so players can feel comfortable in the knowledge that security and player welfare is at the heart of their priorities.

Football Games

If there’s no football being played, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it. There are tons of great football games available for mobile too, from FIFA to the likes of Football Manager, which has really established itself as a phenomenon.

Football Manager for mobile is superb and can sucker you in for gaming sessions that last hours. It’s your chance to be in the shoes of Jose Mourinho or Pep Guardiola and see whether you’d be just as good. You in control of the team, the transfers, and more in what is comfortably the best football gaming app on the market.